Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Resource Capital Gold

Toronto, October 16, 2018 - Eric Sprott announces that the expiry of certain common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Resource Capital Gold Corp. (the "Corporation") has resulted in his partially diluted beneficial ownership of common shares of the Corporation to decrease by greater than 2%.

On October 12, 2018, a total of 15,000,000 Warrants expired unexercised representing approximately 6.1% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 34,035,089 common shares and 18,944,444 Warrants representing approximately 19.5% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 27.3% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 34,035,089 common shares and 3,944,444 Warrants representing approximately 19.5% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The Corporation is located at 500-666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3P6. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott at (416) 362-7172.

Eric Sprott

200 Bay Street, Suite 2600

Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1