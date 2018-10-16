Minco Gold Announces Intention to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2018 - Minco Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Gold") (TSX-V: MMM; OTCQX: MGHCF; FSE: MI5) announces that it intends to voluntarily file a Form 15 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to terminate the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The termination will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15 with the SEC, or within such shorter period as the SEC may determine. Upon filing of the Form 15, the Company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be immediately suspended.

The Company's board of directors is of the view that the costs associated with continuing the registration and reporting under the Exchange Act outweigh the benefits received by Minco Gold from maintaining its registration.

Minco Gold's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange: MMM, the OTCQX Market: MGHCF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MI5, and the Company will continue to meet its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations through filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. All of the Company's filings can be found on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com and also on the Company's website www.mincogold.com.

About Minco Gold

Minco Gold Corp. (TSXV: MMM; OTCQX: MGHCF; FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corp.. For more information on Minco Gold, please visit the website at www.mincogold.com or contact Jennifer Trevitt at (604)-688-8002 or pr@mincomining.ca.

