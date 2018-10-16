Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, October 16, 2018 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX: ZNC.H) (''Zincore'' or the ''Company'') reports that David Black has tendered his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors in order to devote more time to family and personal interests.

Zincore President and CEO, Jorge Benavides commented, ''David has been with Zincore since its inception and has always been a great resource for this Company. Although we will miss his sage insights and steady approach, we are happy for David and wish him all the best''.

The Company also reports that it has appointed Adam Ho, Zincore's CFO, to serve on its Board of Directors. Adam originally joined the Company in January 2010 in the role of Investor Relations Manager, before becoming VP, Corporate Development and then CFO in November 2014. Adam also serves on the Board of Directors for RSI International Systems Inc. a TSX-V-listed company.

About Zincore

Zincore is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on zinc and related base metal opportunities in Peru. The Company's common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ZNC.H.

