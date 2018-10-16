Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Corporate Update

16.10.2018  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, October 16, 2018 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX: ZNC.H) (''Zincore'' or the ''Company'') reports that David Black has tendered his resignation from the Company's Board of Directors in order to devote more time to family and personal interests.

Zincore President and CEO, Jorge Benavides commented, ''David has been with Zincore since its inception and has always been a great resource for this Company. Although we will miss his sage insights and steady approach, we are happy for David and wish him all the best''.

The Company also reports that it has appointed Adam Ho, Zincore's CFO, to serve on its Board of Directors. Adam originally joined the Company in January 2010 in the role of Investor Relations Manager, before becoming VP, Corporate Development and then CFO in November 2014. Adam also serves on the Board of Directors for RSI International Systems Inc. a TSX-V-listed company.

About Zincore

Zincore is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on zinc and related base metal opportunities in Peru. The Company's common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ZNC.H.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact:

Zincore Metals Inc.
Adam Ho, CFO
(604) 669-6611
aho@zincoremetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as ''expects'' or does not expect'', ''is expected'', anticipates'' or ''does not anticipate'' ''plans'', ''estimates'' or ''intends'' or stating that certain actions, events or results '' may'', ''could'', ''would'', ''might'' or ''will'' be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be ''forward-looking statements''. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Zincore Metals Inc.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Zincore Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.zincoremetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap