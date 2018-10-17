White Cliff Minerals Ltd: Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Perth, Australia - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) provides the Company's Renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus.Rights OfferFor a renounceable pro rata offer of two (2) New Shares for every one (1) Share held by Eligible Shareholders registered at 5.00pm WST on the Record Date, at an issue price of $0.015 per New Share, with one free attaching New Option (exercisable at $0.045 each on or before 30 September 2020) for every New Share subscribed, to raise approximately $2,309,754 before costs (Rights Offer).Shortfall OfferFor an offer to the public (including Eligible Shareholders) to subscribe for the shortfall to the Rights Offer, at an issue price of $0.015 per New Share, with one free attaching New Option (exercisable at $0.045 each on or before 30 September 2020) for every New Share subscribed (Shortfall Offer).Underwriter OfferFor the offer to the Underwriter or its nominees to subscribe for 1,500,000 New Options (exercisable at $0.045 each on or before 30 September 2020), at an issue price of nil, and 4,000,000 New Shares in consideration of $60,000 of the fee for acting as Lead Manager pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement (Underwriter Offer).Partial underwritingThe Rights Offer and Shortfall Offer are partially underwritten up to an amount of $500,000 on a conditional basis.Offer PeriodThis Offers open on Thursday, 25 October 2018 and closes at 5.00pm WST on Thursday 8 November 2018. Valid acceptances must be received by the Closing Date.To view the Prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/660T4165To view Letters to Shareholders and Optionholders, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M5K7S3MJ





About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:



White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.





Source:



White Cliff Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Todd Hibberd Managing Director T: +61-8-9321-2233 E: info@wcminerals.com.au W: www.wcminerals.com.au