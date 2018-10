Change of Registered Office

SUBIACO, October 16, 2018 - The Company advises that it has relocated to new premises in Subiaco, Western Australia.

New contact details for West African Resources Ltd. (ASX: WAF; TSX-V: WAF) are as follows:

Mailing Address: PO Box 1412

Subiaco WA 6904

Australia Office Address: Level 1, 1 Alvan Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Australia Registered Office Address: Level 1, 1 Alvan Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Australia Telephone + 61 8 9481 7344 Facsimile + 61 8 9481 7355 Email info@westafricanresources.com Website www.westafricanresources.com



Simon Storm

Company Secretary

SOURCE: West African Resources Ltd.