SolGold Announces Updated Holding of BHP

BISHOPSGATE, October 17, 2018 - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) (LSE: SOLG) (TSX: SOLG) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 100,000,000 new ordinary shares to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited (BHP) pursuant to the share subscription arrangements previously announced on 16 October 2018.

BHP has also advised that , in fulfilment of the obligations of Rule 5 of the DTR, and as a result of this allotment of shares with voting rights, BHP has acquired an interest in 100,000,000 additional shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company, which has had the effect of increasing their total shares held to 203,125,000 ordinary shares, or approximately 11.18% of the Company's issued share capital.

Following this allotment, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,816,387,454 fully paid ordinary shares, 21,450,000 options exercisable at 28p, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.

