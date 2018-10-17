Ex-Newmont Exploration Manager Eric Saderholm Joins Advisory Board of United Battery Metals

VANCOUVER, October 17, 2018 - United Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: UBM, OTC PINK: UBMCF, FWB: 0UL) ("United Battery Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Eric Saderholm to advise the board of the Company.

Mr. Saderholm is a professional Geologist and who served as Newmont Mining Corp.'s former Regional Exploration Manager for the Western United States. Mr. Saderholm has worked on many large mines and projects including Bingham Canyon, Carlin, Midas, Gold Quarry, Twin Creeks, Lonetree, Mule Canyon, Black Pine, Genesis and Yanacocha.

He has almost three decades of experience in the minerals industry with leadership roles in exploration, project development, property management and mining. Mr. Saderholm has been an integral member of geological teams that added millions of ounces of gold to reserve bases in Nevada, Washington and Peru. Mr. Saderholm was Vice President, Project Development at US Gold from August 2006 until early 2008. Prior to that position, he was at Newmont Mining Corp. for 12 years where he held numerous positions within the company, culminating with his final position as Carlin Trend Exploration Manager, Regional Geologist. At Newmont, he also held the positions of Chief Geologist at the Phoenix Mine, Lone Tree Complex and Mule Canyon Mine. Mr. Saderholm served as the President of Western Pacific Resources Corp. from its inception in June 2009 to July 2015.

"We are thrilled to have someone with such a rich and diverse background join our advisory board," said Matthew Rhoades, Chief Executive Officer of United Battery Metals. "Mr. Saderholm brings years of experience that has spanned junior exploration companies to large scale producers. Having recently raised over $2.1M and improving the roster of our board and advisory members, we are well positioned to further explore the Wray Mesa project. United Battery Metals looks forward to having Mr. Saderholm on the advisory board."

