Troilus Gold Corp. Announces Graduation to TSX

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2018 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).



Troilus’s common shares are set to commence trading following the open of the market today and will continue to trade under the symbol “TLG”.

To ensure continued and seamless trading for the Company’s shareholders, the Company’s common shares have been delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange following the close of trading on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

“This new listing on the TSX represents yet another important milestone for Troilus and its shareholders as we continue to build on our success by elevating Troilus’ profile as a listed issuer on Canada’s senior stock exchange,” said Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold Corp. “The move to the TSX will increase Troilus’s visibility, open doors to a broader range of institutional investors and improve access to capital markets.”

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 4,700-hectare Troilus property is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open-pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

For more information:

Spyros Karellas

Communications Manager

+1 (416) 433-5696

skarellas@troilusgold.com

