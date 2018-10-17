Ubique Minerals Announces Receipt of Soil Geochemical Results, Extending Zinc Anomaly on East Claims Grid.

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the Unites States of America

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17th, 2018 – Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) ("Ubique" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that results have been received from the extended soil sampling of the grid onthe East Claims at Daniel's Harbour, Newfoundland and they have extended the zinc soil anomaly over the length of the extended sampling. More sampling will be needed to fully define this anomaly which now has a length of more than 2 kilometres.The attached map shows contoured values for zinc in soils over an area 2.4 kilometres

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//10172018UBQ.jpg

by 1.6 kilometres. The highest value recorded was 639 parts per million ("ppm") of zinc and the sample values greater than 313 ppm were determined as anomalous (the purple colour on the map). The anomalous values are concentrated towards the south and west of the sampled area and further sampling is needed to the west, south and east before the full significance of the anomaly can be determined. A small number of outcrops were located in the course of the sampling which indicate that the sedimentary rocks in this area are similar to those in the P Zone area on the West Claims where diamond drilling has been defining a zone of zinc mineralization hosted by dolostone breccia.

Soil sample analyses were undertaken by Eastern Analytical Ltd., of Springdale, Newfoundland, using a 34 element ICP analysis method.

More information regarding Ubique's exploration activities and results can be found on their website at www.ubiqueminerals.com

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(Ont), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded for two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL).Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018.Ubique has undertaken one drilling program on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project in 2017 and two more drilling campaigns in 2018, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see www.ubiqueminerals.com

