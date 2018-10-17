Ero Copper Files Technical Report for Vale do Curaçá Property

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2018 - Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) announces that it has filed the 2018 updated Technical Report for the Vale do Curaçá Property for the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources previously announced on September 5, 2018.



The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).





ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 39 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground mine, the Surubim open pit mine and its newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on both the Vale do Curaçá and Boa Esperanҫa properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).