Wallbridge Options 100% of the Beschefer Project near Fenelon Gold

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2018 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Beschefer property ("Beschefer" or "Beschefer Project"), from Lateegra Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Excellon Resources Inc. ("Excellon" – TSX: EXN"). The Beschefer Project is an advanced gold exploration property located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold property ("Fenelon").

Project Highlights

Advanced gold exploration project with significant near-term resource potential





Highlight intersections include 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres in hole BE13-038, 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres in hole B12-014, 10.28 g/t gold over 8.00 metres in hole B14-35, and 12.40 g/t gold over 3.78 metres in hole B11-003





The highest grade (BE13-038) and the deepest (BE13-045) intersection were both drilled during the most recent campaign by Excellon in 2013 (see Excellon Press Releases dated April 03, 2013 and April 25, 2013).





Continuous large-scale gold-bearing structure (B-14 Zone) with known mineralized strike extent of 500 m and known down-dip continuity of 600 metres and additional known parallel mineralized shear zones.





Located in a favorable orogenic gold setting 45 km northeast of the Casa Berardi Mine and 28 km southwest of Fenelon.





Complementary to Fenelon in achieving strategy of sustained annual +100,000 ounce gold production by consolidating high quality development projects in the emerging Sunday Lake-Selbaie Belt

"We are pleased to have been able to add the Beschefer Project to our project pipeline as we grow our company" stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "While our immediate focus continues to be advancing and expanding Fenelon, exploring nearby high-potential gold properties such as Beschefer will increase Wallbridge's footprint in the district and support the future evaluation of a possible central processing plant. We will continue to review nearby properties to achieve our long-term goal of becoming a sustainable mid-sized gold producer."

"We are keen to start exploration on the Beschefer Project, which has demonstrated size and grade potential" stated Attila Péntek, Vice-President, Exploration of Wallbridge. "The B-14 Zone is a large-scale structure located in a favorable orogenic gold setting which shows good continuity, consistent thickness and hosts high grade mineralization. To date it has only been tested by wide-spaced historic drilling with holes 75-100 metres apart. Our strategy will be similar to that which we executed successfully at Fenelon. Initially, we will be tightening the drill pattern to test the continuity of the known high-grade shoots, following which we will explore for additional parallel high-grade zones within the B-14 Zone structure and other nearby shear zones in an effort to drill off a significant underground gold resource."

About the Beschefer Project

The Beschefer Project covers 647 hectares and is located in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 14 km east of the past-producing polymetallic Selbaie Mine, 45 km northeast of the Casa Berardi Mine and 28 km from Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold Property. Historically, the area has mainly been explored for volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits similar to the Matagami camp and the Selbaie Mine.

Gold mineralization was discovered in the B-14 Zone in 1995 by Billiton Canada Inc. and the property has seen very limited exploration before the involvement by Excellon in 2011, which completed approximately 17,000 metres up to 2013. Excellon's programs produced very positive results, extending the B-14 mineralization down to almost 600 m vertical depth, discovering the upper shear zone and intersecting the highest-grade intersections on the property, including 55.63 g/t Au over 5.57 metres and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres. Excellon's primary focus is on production and exploration at its Platosa Mine and Miguel Auza Property in Mexico. There has been no exploration at Beschefer since 2013.

Terms of the Agreement

The Option to acquire Beschefer (the "Option") may be exercised by the Company by incurring and funding aggregate exploration expenditures on the project ("Expenditures") in the following amounts and issuing common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") over a three- year period, as follows:

(a) the Company shall issue 500,000 Common Shares promptly following execution of this Agreement on October 16, 2018 (the "Effective Date");



(b) the Company shall incur C$500,000 in Expenditures on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date;



(c) the Company shall issue 1,000,000 Common Shares promptly after the first anniversary of the Effective Date;



(d) the Company shall incur C$2,000,000 in Expenditures on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date;



(e) the Company shall issue 2,000,000 Common Shares promptly after the second anniversary of the Effective Date;



(f) the Company shall incur C$2,000,000 in Expenditures on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date; and



(g) the Company shall issue 3,500,000 Common Shares on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date

Wallbridge may accelerate Expenditures and the Option will be effectively exercised when Wallbridge has funded and incurred Expenditures which total C$4,500,000 and issued Common Shares which total 7,000,000 Common Shares.

A summary of historic drill hole results is reported in Table 1 and also shown on the Figures below.

Table 1. Beschefer Project Historic Assay Highlights Drill Hole From To Length True

Width Au Zone Year Company

(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t)





BE13-038 323.36 328.93 5.57 5.41 55.63 B-14 2013 Excellon BE12-014 220.75 229.50 8.75 7.80 13.07 B-14 2012 Excellon including 228.00 229.50 1.50 1.34 58.50 B-14 2012 Excellon B14-35 204.00 212.00 8.00 7.28 10.28 B-14 1997 Les Mines Selbaie including 204.40 205.00 0.60 0.55 86.74 B-14 1997 Les Mines Selbaie BE11-003 179.42 183.20 3.78 3.69 12.40 B-14 2011 Excellon B14-6 156.10 184.10 28.40 28.22 3.56 B-14 1996 Les Mines Selbaie including 178.60 184.10 5.50 5.47 7.42 B-14 1996 Les Mines Selbaie BE13-042 454.93 463.65 8.72 8.00 5.16 B-14 2013 Excellon including 459.37 459.67 0.30 0.28 91.4 B-14 2013 Excellon BE13-043 117.61 120.10 2.49 2.30 6.65 Upper 2013 Excellon SBJ-06-01 201.80 211.80 10.00 9.03 4.46 B-14 2006 Seagreen BE12-006 114.95 122.75 7.80 6.89 4.54 B-14 2012 Excellon BE12-030 362.94 369.00 6.06 5.98 3.56 B-14 2012 Excellon B14-43 187.30 187.80 0.50 0.50 29.71 Upper 1997 Les Mines Selbaie B14-4 159.90 160.70 0.80 0.79 16.94 B-14 1996 Les Mines Selbaie BE11-001 185.46 194.84 9.38 9.24 3.01 B-14 2011 Excellon BE13-045 559.20 570.30 11.10 9.40 3.03 B-14 2013 Excellon including 564.30 570.30 6.00 5.08 4.25 B-14 2013 Excellon

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample in 2018. Wallbridge is also pursuing other additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

