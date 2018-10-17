VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17th, 2018 / BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V)is pleased to announce it has entered into two agreements with arms-length vendors to acquire two strategic properties, both adjoining and contiguous to the south and south-west border of Great Bear Resources Corp.'s (GBR – TSX:V) Dixie Project located in the Red Lake District of Ontario.

Extensive work has been carried out on the properties over the previous, 10 years including as recently as this year. A review of this prior work is being undertaken by the Company's geological team. A news release containing their findings, along with the terms of the agreements, will follow.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/525509/10172018BTU.jpg

To view a map of the Dixie Halo South and the Dixie Halo South East please visit http://btumetals.com/projects/Dixie_Halo.pdf.

