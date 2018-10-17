Gitennes Receives 22.5 g/t Gold Assay from Phase II Drilling and Plans Phase III Drilling Before Year End at its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project

Vancouver, October 17, 2018 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV - GIT) announces it is planning a third phase of diamond drilling before the end of 2018 at its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project located near Fort St. James, British Columbia. The Company also announces that as part of its normal assay procedures results greater than 15 g/t gold are re-run using a metallic screen. In Gitennes news release dated September 12, 2018 the Company reported 11.31 g/t gold over 1.32 metres including 15.85 g/t gold over 0.82 metres. Using a metallic screen analysis the interval graded 22.5 g/t gold over 0.82 metres and over 1.32 metres the grade is 15.13 g/t gold.

Highlights of Planned Phase III Diamond Drilling

- Planned to commence before year end - Project logistics = cost efficient drilling, Gitennes approximate all in cost of C$175/metre - Focus on Main Zone - will target down dip extension of zone - Drilling will be significantly deeper than all previous drilling - Hole length will be approximately 400 metres - Minimum 1,600 metre programme



Main Zone Highlights

The Main Zone is the focus for the planned Phase III drilling. The zone has consistently delivered high grade results either through historical adit and trench sampling; diamond drilling in the early and late-1980's or by Gitennes' diamond drilling in 2017 (see tables below).

Table 1 - Historical Adit and Trench Sampling

Vein Area Total Length (m) # of Samples Wtd Ave Gold Grade (g/t) Grade Range (g/t) Main Adit-East Wall 9.72 15 8.62 1.87-19.9 Adit-West Wall 8.36 14 691.61 4.67-4,602 Peg Leg Trench 49.54 66 10.53 1.31 - 45.44

(1)Readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Table 2 - Select Historical Drill Results and Gitennes Drill Results:

Hole Gold (g/t) Length (metres) 86-06 5,050 0.20 80-07 10.53 4.80 Including 30.34 1.22 86-02 10.97 2.97 80-06 9.57 2.40 including 23.93 0.93 86-07 24.50 1.00 SB17-04 9.10 2.02 including 16.20 1.00

(1)Except for hole SB17-04 readers are cautioned that a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) has not yet completed sufficient work to be able to verify the historical information, and therefore the information should not be relied upon.

Based on Gitennes' work and a review of historical information high-grade gold occurs within and adjacent to the 25 to 150 metre wide silica-carbonate altered ultramafic unit in areas of high deformation (faulting/shearing) and is associated with key pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony. Gold in quartz veins is predominantly hosted in the footwall, both in the ultramafic unit and in a thick mudstone unit in close proximity to the contact between the two units.

Gitennes work suggests that the down dip extension of the Main Zone mineralization may steepen at depth. Phase III drilling will test this as all historical drilling has been to a vertical depth of less than 150 metres. Gitennes' phase III drilling will test the steepening of the Main Zone mineralization at depth by drilling up to 400 metre holes.

The Snowbird Project's logistics allows for drilling year-round and with a multi-year permit in place Gitennes will be able to drill during the upcoming winter months. The logistics also allow for cost efficient drilling which over the last two diamond drilling programmes averaged approximately C$175/metre all-in.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral deposits. The Company currently has two high grade gold exploration properties, Snowbird and Maroon, both in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin Rensby (P.Geo.), technical adviser to the Company who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Gitennes Exploration Inc.

"Ken Booth"

Ken Booth

President

For further information, please contact: Ken Booth

Phone: 604-682-7970

Email: info@gitennes.com

