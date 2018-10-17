Sirios intersects 5.2 g/t Au over 30.2 m on Cheechoo

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2018 - Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce assay results for thirteen drill holes totaling 4,018 metres, undertaken on the Cheechoo gold property. Drill hole #182 intersected 5.2 g/t Au over 30.2 metres, including 59.1 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 97.9 g/t Au over 0.8 m. As indicated below, all the drill holes returned good auriferous intersections, demonstrating the extent of the gold mineralization in the Main Area:



1.6 g/t Au over 12.0 m in drill hole #151;

0.7 g/t Au over 265.0 m in drill hole #154;

0.6 g/t Au over 39.3 m in drill hole #159;

0.8 g/t Au over 42.5 m in drill hole #162;

0.7 g/t Au over 57.1 m in drill hole #180;

1.8 g/t Au over 29.0 m in drill hole #181;

2.7 g/t Au over 28.2 m in drill hole #181;

5.2 g/t Au over 30.2 m in drill hole #182;

5.7 g/t Au over 26.5 m in drill hole #184;

2.9 g/t Au over 12.6 m in drill hole #185;

3.6 g/t Au over 20.0 m in drill hole #192;

1.0 g/t Au over 28.5 m in drill hole #193;

1.1 g/t Au over 35.5 m in drill hole #194.

These thirteen drill holes are part of the larger drill program that will complete the 50 m-drill hole grid pattern of the Main Area, where the current dimensions are approximately 500 m by 500 m. In addition to demonstrating the continuity of the larger auriferous halo, pluri-metric high-grade gold intersections are continuously being intersected within the halo.

The figure below shows the extent of the auriferous envelopes with grades greater than 1 g/t (in yellow), mainly within the limits of the tonalite and interpreted dome structure. Auriferous intersections greater than 1 g/t for the thirteen reported drill holes are also presented as red and pink intervals.

Table of Significant Assay Results Drill hole # CH18- From To Length* Au (g/t) Au (g/t)** 151 7.5 8.3 0.8 31.4 367.0 379.0 12.0 1.6 154 7.5 272.5 265.0 0.7 incl. 48.8 50.0 1.2 31.8 incl. 59.6 76.1 16.5 1.2 incl. 158 178.0 20.0 1.2 incl. 224 229.5 5.5 1.3 incl. 252.2 270.9 18.7 1.1 159 25.5 33.0 7.5 0.9 59.1 62.3 3.2 28.3 23.2 incl. 59.9 60.7 0.8 26.0 incl. 60.7 61.5 0.8 83.0 116.0 116.8 0.8 10.0 169.9 209.2 39.3 0.6 162 43.0 44.0 1.0 4.8 177.6 178.4 0.8 5.9 329.0 371.5 42.5 0.8 incl. 335.5 338.5 3.0 6.3 165 84.7 85.5 0.8 13.6 228.0 231.2 3.2 7.6 incl. 229.1 230.2 1.1 15.1 180 20.3 24.2 3.9 0.7 35.7 51.5 15.8 0.4 99.7 156.8 57.1 0.7 incl. 99.7 109.8 10.1 1.7 209.5 264.1 54.6 0.6 181 32.0 61.0 29.0 1.8 incl. 47.2 55.5 8.3 5.1 incl. 54.5 55.5 1.0 36.1 99.5 121.0 21.5 0.7 177.0 193.6 16.6 0.4 308.5 336.7 28.2 2.7 incl. 326.5 328.0 1.5 12.7 incl. 332.8 333.6 0.8 46.5 182 37.3 67.5 30.2 5.2 4.3 incl. 40.1 40.9 0.8 59.1 incl. 55.6 60.8 5.2 17.1 incl. 60.0 60.8 0.8 97.9 184 4.6 17.0 12.4 0.5 82.5 104.8 22.3 0.7 142.5 169.0 26.5 5.7 2.9 incl. 143.6 144.6 1.0 124.0 incl. 156.4 157.3 0.9 15.3 180.5 181.3 0.8 30.0 304.5 306.0 1.5 12.4 185 26.5 116.5 90.0 0.3 116.5 299.0 182.5 0.8 incl. 116.5 125.6 9.1 1.9 185.0 197.6 12.6 2.9 incl. 186.2 187.0 0.8 35.2 220.0 231.8 11.8 1.0 285.5 299.0 13.5 2.2 incl. 285.5 286.5 1.0 13.5 192 20.5 40.5 20.0 3.6 incl. 36.8 40.5 3.7 17.1 incl. 36.8 37.6 0.8 42.3 incl. 37.6 38.4 0.8 21.5 incl. 38.4 39.2 0.8 12.9 193 5.0 11.0 6.0 1.9 51.5 53.0 1.5 5.7 92.0 120.5 28.5 1.0 128.0 134.0 6.0 0.9 194 4.5 18.0 13.5 0.7 109.5 145.0 35.5 1.1 incl. 127.4 128.2 0.8 14.6

*: Interval along the hole, true width not known

**: Grade cut at 50 g/t m

A table of collar coordinates is available at the following link:

http://www.sirios.com/BD-Coordinates-Drilled-20181017/

Assay results are still pending for 9 drill holes out of 58 holes, totalling 15,720 metres completed in 2018.

Sirios’ 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core was described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The drill core was then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half kept for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boulé. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t Au as well as drill core samples with visible gold were assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve based on a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., and Nicole Gauthier, MSc., Geo, Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, have prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

