Reunion Gold announces RSU Grants

LONGUEUIL, Oct. 17, 2018 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) announces the grant of an aggregate of 1,272,500 restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the performance and restricted share unit plan (the “PRSU Plan”) which was approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the AGM held on September 6, 2018.



RSU Grants

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,272,500 RSUs to officers, directors and key employees and consultants, with vesting occurring in two stages, ½ on October 16, 2019 and ½ on October 16, 2020. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company (“Share”) by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the PRSU Plan.

PRSU Plan

The PRSU Plan sets forth the terms and conditions under which RSUs and performance share units ("PSUs") may be granted to officers, directors, and key employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries. The number of Shares that may be reserved for issuance pursuant to awards granted under the PRSU Plan can not exceed 3,000,000 Shares, representing 0.9% of the current amount of Shares issued and outstanding, and at no time may the number of Shares issuable under the PRSU Plan, together with the number of Shares issuable under the Company’s stock option plan, exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares as at the date of a grant under the PRSU Plan or the stock option plan, as the case may be. The TSX Venture Exchange had accepted for filing the PRSU Plan, subject to confirmation of disinterested shareholders’ approval of the plan. A copy of the PRSU Plan is available under the Company's corporate profile at www.sedar.com.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has entered into agreements to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana and in the Waiamu, Aremu and Arawini gold projects in Guyana. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

Reunion Gold Corp.

Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

David Charles CFA, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com