Issue of Equity to BHP

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2018 / Further to announcement on 17 October 2018, the Board of SolGold plc ("SolGold" or the "Company") confirms that the application for the 100,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company allotted and issued to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited ("BHP") has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission to trading is expected on or around 22 October 2018.
