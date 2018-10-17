Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Issue of Equity to BHP

18:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2018 / Further to announcement on 17 October 2018, the Board of SolGold plc ("SolGold" or the "Company") confirms that the application for the 100,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company allotted and issued to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited ("BHP") has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission to trading is expected on or around 22 October 2018.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3866E_1-2018-10-17.pdf

By order of the Board
Karl Schlobohm
Company Secretary

CONTACTS


Mr Nicholas Mather

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)

+61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au


Mr Karl Schlobohm

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au


Ms Anna Legge

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)

alegge@solgold.com.au


Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk


Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

solgold@hannam.partners

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc


