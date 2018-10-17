Issue of Equity to BHP

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2018 / Further to announcement on 17 October 2018, the Board of SolGold plc ("SolGold" or the "Company") confirms that the application for the 100,000,000 new ordinary shares of the Company allotted and issued to BHP Billiton Holdings Limited ("BHP") has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission to trading is expected on or around 22 October 2018.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3866E_1-2018-10-17.pdf

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

CONTACTS



Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au





Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au





Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)

alegge@solgold.com.au





Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk





Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

solgold@hannam.partners



Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc

