Impact Board Announces Death of Board Member Jean-Pierre R. Bourtin, Sr.

Trading Symbol: "IPT: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2018 - It is with great sadness that the Impact Silver Corp. ("IMPACT") Board of Directors announces the passing of Mr. Jean-Pierre R. Bourtin, Sr. on October 2, 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mr. Bourtin was a member of the board of directors since 2008 and will be sorely missed by all at IMPACT who had the pleasure of working with him.

The Board would like to thank the late Mr. Bourtin for his invaluable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service and to extend the deepest condolences to his family.

On behalf of the Directors of Impact Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

Frederick W. Davidson

President & CEO

