Romios Reports Drilling on Burgundy Ridge in the Newmont Lake Project in the Golden Triangle of BC

Toronto, October 17, 2018 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Crystal Lake Mining Corp. ("CLM") has commenced a reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Burgundy Ridge Zone, a target area that has never been previously drilled and features multiple targets prospective for gold-copper-silver-zinc mineralization based on geological mapping and sampling. Mineralized skarn zones occur throughout an area of 450 metres x 300 metres on Burgundy Ridge and range from broad zones of moderate grade mineralization (e.g. 24 m @ 0.72% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag) to locally substantial widths of high grade mineralization (e.g. 6.0 m @ 2.38% Cu, 2.2 g/t Au, 44.8 g/t Ag and 6.7% Zn) (see Romios news releases September 23, 2014 and November 12, 2015). Many of the mineralized areas are partially obscured by talus slopes or icefields and the current drilling program is the initial attempt to determine the full extent of these zones.

CLM is undertaking this exploration program pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, as set out in the Company's news release of September 24, 2018, whereby CLM can earn a 100% interest in the Company's Newmont Lake Property, which includes the Burgundy Ridge Zone.

Once at least three planned drill holes have been completed at Burgundy Ridge, CLM plans to move the drill rig to the gold deposit in the Northwest Zone of the Newmont Lake Project, at a lower elevation to the southeast, where a series of RC holes will test for continuity of high-grade mineralization while also providing samples for metallurgical testing.

Drill results will be announced when assays are received and analysed.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP, Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.

