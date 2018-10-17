Alcoa Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA):

Net loss of $41 million, or $0.22 per share, includes previously announced actions on pension and other postemployment benefits (OPEB)

Excluding special items, adjusted net income of $119 million, or $0.63 per share

$795 million of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) excluding special items

Revenue of $3.4 billion

$1.0 billion cash balance and $1.8 billion of debt, for net debt of $0.8 billion, as of September 30, 2018

Continuing to reduce complexity, drive returns, and strengthen the balance sheet; used $194 million in available cash in third-quarter to reduce net pension liability and debt; pension and OPEB obligations now at $2.2 billion, down from $3.5 billion at year-end 2017

Tightened the range for full-year 2018 projection of adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to between $3.1 billion and $3.2 billion, from the prior quarter’s estimate of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion

Projecting full-year global deficits for both alumina and aluminum in 2018; surplus for bauxite

Launched formal consultation process for collective dismissals of employees at two Spanish smelters

Strengthening organization to support operator-centric approach



M, except per share amounts 3Q17 2Q18 3Q18 Revenue $ 2,964 $ 3,579 $ 3,390 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 113 $ 75 $ (41 ) Earnings per share attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 0.60 $ 0.39 $ (0.22 ) Adjusted net income $ 135 $ 286 $ 119 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 1.52 $ 0.63 Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items2 $ 582 $ 904 $ 795

1 Based on actual YTD 2018 results; outlook for unpriced sales at $2,000 LME, $500 API, $0.20 Midwest premium and updated regional premiums, and currencies. 2 On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be reported separately from the service cost component in an entity’s income statement. Additionally, this guidance is required to be applied retrospectively. Accordingly, previously reported amounts for Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, and Other expenses (income), net on Alcoa Corp.’s consolidated income statement have been recast to reflect these changes. As a result, previously reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA on both a consolidated basis and for each of the Company’s three segments have been updated to reflect these changes. See the financial schedules to this release for additional information.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today reported third quarter 2018 results and announced a $200 million common stock repurchase program as part of the Company’s 2018 capital allocation framework.

In the third quarter of 2018, Alcoa also used $194 million in available cash to further reduce its net pension liability and debt and finished the quarter with a cash balance of $1.0 billion on September 30, 2018. This year, the Company has reduced its net pension and OPEB liability to $2.2 billion as of September 30, down from $3.5 billion at year-end 2017.

“Today’s stock buyback announcement, our smaller net pension and OPEB liability, and our results since launching Alcoa Corp. nearly two years ago all point to the success of our strategic priorities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey.

“By reducing complexity, driving returns, and strengthening the balance sheet, we’ve made Alcoa a much stronger company even as commodity markets remain volatile,” Harvey said. “We’re pleased to announce a program to return cash to stockholders, and we look forward to improving our Company further as 2018 comes to an end.”

Alcoa tightened the Company’s projection for full-year adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to range between $3.1 billion and $3.2 billion.1 The low end of the forecast is $100 million higher than the prior quarter’s estimate. The updated outlook reflects recent market prices, including regional premiums, costs of raw materials, energy, and expected operational performance.

In third quarter 2018, Alcoa reported a net loss of $41 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net income of $75 million, or $0.39 per share, in second quarter 2018. The third quarter results include a negative impact of $160 million for special items, due primarily to a $174 million net settlement charge (non-cash) from additional actions on U.S. pension and OPEB obligations.

Excluding the impact of special items, third quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $119 million, or $0.63 per share, down 58 percent sequentially from $286 million, or $1.52 per share.

In third quarter 2018, Alcoa reported $795 million of adjusted EBITDA excluding special items, down 12 percent from $904 million in second quarter 2018, primarily due to lower aluminum prices.

Alcoa reported third quarter 2018 revenue of $3.4 billion, down 5 percent sequentially, primarily due to lower realized aluminum prices and decreased aluminum product shipments, somewhat offset by higher realized alumina prices and favorable pricing for energy sales.

Cash from operations was $288 million and free cash flow was $206 million; both reflect $100 million in additional contributions made to certain U.S. defined benefit pension plans in the quarter. Also in the third quarter of 2018, cash used for financing activities was $280 million, which includes $94 million for the early repayment of the majority of the remaining outstanding loans from Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development, and cash used for investing activities was $83 million.

Alcoa ended the quarter on September 30 with cash on hand of $1.0 billion and debt of $1.8 billion, for net debt of $0.8 billion. The Company reported 26 days working capital, a 9-day increase from third quarter 2017, reflecting higher raw material costs in inventory and lower days payable outstanding.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

The Company today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program under which Alcoa may purchase up to $200 million of its outstanding common stock, depending on cash flow availability, market conditions, and other factors. This program does not have a predetermined expiration date.

The Company intends to retire the repurchased shares of common stock. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had 186,490,966 issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

Market Update

The Company continues to project a full-year 2018 global deficit for both aluminum and alumina and a surplus for bauxite.

In aluminum, the Company expects a global deficit ranging between 1.0 million and 1.4 million metric tons, down from last quarter’s estimate of between 1.1 million and 1.5 million metric tons. Global aluminum demand growth is projected to be between 3.75 and 4.75 percent in 2018, down from the second quarter estimate of between 4.25 and 5.25 percent, driven by China.

In alumina, Alcoa is projecting a higher global deficit of between 400 thousand and 1.2 million metric tons, compared to last quarter’s deficit expectation of between 200 thousand and 1.0 million metric tons.

The global market for bauxite is expected to be in a surplus for full year 2018 with increased stockpile growth despite higher demand from China.

Spain Collective Dismissal Process

Alcoa today announced its intention to begin a formal consultation process for collective dismissals that would affect all employees at its Avilés and La Coruña aluminum plants in Spain, which are the least productive within the Alcoa system due to their inherent structural issues. Avilés employs 317 employees and La Coruña 369. Per Spanish law, Alcoa will initiate a mandatory 30-day consultation period with the workers’ representatives to achieve the best possible outcome for the Company and its workforce.

An analysis of Alcoa’s operations in Spain found that organizational improvements could be achieved if the Company ceased production at its Avilés and La Coruña facilities and reorganized production at a single plant in San Ciprián, which produces both alumina and aluminum.

Organizational Changes

To further support Alcoa’s operations and the Company’s operator-centric approach, Alcoa announces that, effective November 1, 2018, the presidents of its Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments will report to Harvey.

As of the same date, Tómas Sigurðsson will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances. Sigurðsson, who will continue to report to Harvey, will have primary responsibility for managing and developing the Company’s key strategic relationships. Sigurðsson will no longer serve as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, and the role will be eliminated.

Conference Call

Alcoa will hold its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, October 17, to present third quarter 2018 financial results and discuss the business, the capital allocation program and market conditions.

The call will be webcast via the Company’s homepage on www.alcoa.com. Presentation materials for the call will be available for viewing on the same website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on October 17. Call information and related details are available under the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2017 2018 2018 Sales $ 2,964 $ 3,579 $ 3,390 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 2,340 2,632 2,534 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses(1) 70 64 58 Research and development expenses 8 9 7 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 194 192 173 Restructuring and other charges (10 ) 231 177 Interest expense 26 32 33 Other expenses, net(1) 48 9 2 Total costs and expenses 2,676 3,169 2,984 Income before income taxes 288 410 406 Provision for income taxes 119 180 251 Net income 169 230 155 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 56 155 196 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. $ 113 $ 75 $ (41 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ (0.22 ) Average number of shares 184,594,233 186,398,784 186,479,038 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.60 $ 0.39 $ (0.22 ) Average number of shares 187,155,231 188,708,013 186,479,038

(1) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires that an entity report the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost in the same line item(s) on its income statement as other compensation costs arising from services rendered by the pertinent employees during a reporting period. The other components of net periodic benefit cost (see Note N to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II Item 8 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017) are required to be reported separately from the service cost component. In other words, these other components may be aggregated and presented as a separate line item or they may be reported in existing line items on the income statement other than such line items that include the service cost component. Previously, Alcoa Corp. reported all components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits, in Cost of goods sold (business employees) and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses (corporate employees) consistent with the location of other compensation costs related to the respective employees. The non-service cost components noted as exceptions are reported in Restructuring and other charges, as applicable. Upon adoption of this guidance, management began reporting the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits that will continue to be reported in Restructuring and other charges, in Other expenses, net on the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Operations. For the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018, the non-service cost components reported in Other expenses, net was $32 and $39, respectively. Additionally, the Statement of Consolidated Operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was recast to reflect the reclassification of the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to Other expenses, net from both Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses. As a result, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Cost of goods sold decreased by $21 and Other expenses, net changed by $21 from previously reported amounts (the decrease to Selling, general administrative, and other expenses was not material).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2018 Sales $ 8,478 $ 10,059 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)(1) 6,652 7,547 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses(1) 211 189 Research and development expenses 23 24 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 563 559 Restructuring and other charges 12 389 Interest expense 77 91 Other (income) expenses, net(1) (3 ) 32 Total costs and expenses 7,535 8,831 Income before income taxes 943 1,228 Provision for income taxes 328 569 Net income 615 659 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 202 475 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. $ 413 $ 184 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Alcoa Corp. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income $ 2.24 $ 0.99 Average number of shares 184,212,161 186,259,129 Diluted: Net income $ 2.21 $ 0.97 Average number of shares 186,656,542 188,655,070 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 184,969,328 186,490,966

(1) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires that an entity report the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost in the same line item(s) on its income statement as other compensation costs arising from services rendered by the pertinent employees during a reporting period. The other components of net periodic benefit cost (see Note N to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part II Item 8 of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017) are required to be reported separately from the service cost component. In other words, these other components may be aggregated and presented as a separate line item or they may be reported in existing line items on the income statement other than such line items that include the service cost component. Previously, Alcoa Corp. reported all components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits, in Cost of goods sold (business employees) and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses (corporate employees) consistent with the location of other compensation costs related to the respective employees. The non-service cost components noted as exceptions are reported in Restructuring and other charges, as applicable. Upon adoption of this guidance, management began reporting the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost, except for certain settlements, curtailments, and special termination benefits that will continue to be reported in Restructuring and other charges, in Other (income) expenses, net on the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the non-service cost components reported in Other expenses, net was $109. Additionally, the Statement of Consolidated Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was recast to reflect the reclassification of the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to Other (income), net from both Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses. As a result, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Cost of goods sold decreased by $61, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses decreased by $3, and Other (income), net changed by $64 from previously reported amounts.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) December 31, September 30, 2017 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,358 $ 1,022 Receivables from customers 811 1,017 Other receivables 232 176 Inventories 1,453 1,666 Fair value of derivative instruments 113 57 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1) 271 255 Total current assets 4,238 4,193 Properties, plants, and equipment 23,046 21,839 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,908 13,484 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 9,138 8,355 Investments 1,410 1,381 Deferred income taxes 814 599 Fair value of derivative instruments 128 42 Other noncurrent assets 1,719 1,615 Total assets $ 17,447 $ 16,185 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 1,898 $ 1,711 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 459 420 Taxes, including income taxes 282 417 Fair value of derivative instruments 185 133 Other current liabilities 412 319 Long-term debt due within one year 16 4 Total current liabilities 3,252 3,004 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,388 1,820 Accrued pension benefits 2,341 1,210 Accrued other postretirement benefits 1,100 926 Asset retirement obligations 617 528 Environmental remediation 258 248 Fair value of derivative instruments 1,105 630 Noncurrent income taxes 309 297 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 279 237 Total liabilities 10,649 8,900 EQUITY Alcoa Corp. shareholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional capital 9,590 9,656 Retained earnings 113 298 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,182 ) (4,740 ) Total Alcoa Corp. shareholders' equity 4,523 5,216 Noncontrolling interest 2,275 2,069 Total equity 6,798 7,285 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,447 $ 16,185

(1) This line item includes $7 and $4 of restricted cash as of December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2018 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net income $ 615 $ 659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 564 559 Deferred income taxes 64 (16 ) Equity earnings, net of dividends 1 (11 ) Restructuring and other charges 12 389 Net gain from investing activities – asset sales (115 ) – Net periodic pension benefit cost 83 115 Stock-based compensation 21 29 Other 31 (64 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) in receivables (112 ) (209 ) (Increase) in inventories (102 ) (279 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 62 3 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade 109 (135 ) (Decrease) in accrued expenses (320 ) (288 ) Increase in taxes, including income taxes 15 248 Pension contributions(1) (82 ) (940 ) (Increase) in noncurrent assets (88 ) (89 ) Increase (Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities 11 (58 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) OPERATIONS 769 (87 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to former parent company related to separation(2) (247 ) – Net change in short-term borrowings (original maturities of three months or less) 2 – Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)(1) 3 553 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (55 ) (105 ) Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 38 23 Contributions from noncontrolling interest 56 109 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (244 ) (566 ) Other (6 ) (8 ) CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (453 ) 6 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (255 ) (251 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets and businesses 243 – Additions to investments (44 ) (6 ) CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES(3) (56 ) (257 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH(3) 8 (1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash(3) 268 (339 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year(3) 859 1,365 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD(3) $ 1,127 $ 1,026

(1) On May 17, 2018, Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alcoa Corp., issued $500 in 6.125% senior notes due 2028. The gross proceeds from the debt issuance were used to make discretionary contributions to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans. Accordingly, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Pension contributions line item includes a cash outflow of $500 and the Additions to debt line item includes a cash inflow of $492 (net of an $8 initial purchasers discount). (2) On November 1, 2016, Alcoa Corp. separated from its former parent company (now named Arconic Inc.) into a standalone, publicly-traded company. In accordance with the terms of the related Separation and Distribution Agreement, Alcoa Corp. paid to Arconic Inc. the net after-tax proceeds of $243 from the sale of the Yadkin Hydroelectric Project. (3) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of restricted cash in the statement of cash flows. This guidance requires that restricted cash be aggregated with cash and cash equivalents in both the beginning-of-period and end-of-period line items at the bottom of the statement of cash flows. Previously, the change in restricted cash between the beginning-of-period and end-of period was reflected as either an investing, financing, operating, or non-cash activity based on the underlying nature of the transaction. Accordingly, for the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year and Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period line items include restricted cash of $7 and $4, respectively. Additionally, the Company’s Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was recast to reflect this change in presentation. As a result, the Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year and Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period line items include restricted cash of $6 and $8, respectively. The change of $2 is reflected in the Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash line item.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 Bauxite: Production(1) (mdmt) 11.1 11.0 11.6 12.1 45.8 11.2 11.3 11.5 Third-party shipments (mdmt) 1.4 1.6 2.1 1.5 6.6 1.1 1.6 1.4 Intersegment shipments (mdmt) 10.2 9.9 10.2 10.8 41.1 10.4 10.0 10.1 Third-party sales $ 70 $ 80 $ 104 $ 79 $ 333 $ 47 $ 77 $ 67 Intersegment sales $ 219 $ 208 $ 221 $ 227 $ 875 $ 249 $ 226 $ 224 Adjusted EBITDA(2),(3) $ 110 $ 97 $ 112 $ 105 $ 424 $ 110 $ 100 $ 106 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 18 $ 19 $ 24 $ 21 $ 82 $ 29 $ 27 $ 27 Alumina: Production (kmt) 3,211 3,249 3,305 3,331 13,096 3,173 3,227 3,160 Third-party shipments (kmt) 2,255 2,388 2,271 2,306 9,220 2,376 2,285 2,233 Intersegment shipments (kmt) 947 1,152 1,153 1,223 4,475 1,097 1,031 1,083 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina $ 325 $ 314 $ 314 $ 406 $ 340 $ 385 $ 467 $ 493 Third-party sales $ 734 $ 749 $ 713 $ 937 $ 3,133 $ 914 $ 1,068 $ 1,101 Intersegment sales $ 361 $ 384 $ 398 $ 580 $ 1,723 $ 454 $ 536 $ 544 Adjusted EBITDA(2),(3) $ 297 $ 227 $ 203 $ 562 $ 1,289 $ 392 $ 638 $ 660 Depreciation and amortization $ 49 $ 53 $ 53 $ 52 $ 207 $ 53 $ 49 $ 48 Equity income (loss) $ 1 $ (6 ) $ (5 ) $ 5 $ (5 ) $ (1 ) $ 14 $ 10 Aluminum: Primary aluminum production (kmt) 559 575 596 598 2,328 554 565 567 Third-party aluminum shipments(4) (kmt) 801 833 868 854 3,356 794 853 806 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum $ 2,080 $ 2,199 $ 2,237 $ 2,365 $ 2,224 $ 2,483 $ 2,623 $ 2,465 Third-party sales $ 1,806 $ 1,988 $ 2,090 $ 2,143 $ 8,027 $ 2,111 $ 2,413 $ 2,198 Intersegment sales $ 4 $ 3 $ 9 $ 5 $ 21 $ 4 $ 4 $ 6 Adjusted EBITDA(2),(3) $ 217 $ 234 $ 315 $ 246 $ 1,012 $ 153 $ 231 $ 73 Depreciation and amortization $ 101 $ 108 $ 106 $ 104 $ 419 $ 106 $ 108 $ 91 Equity (loss) income $ (7 ) $ 3 $ (7 ) $ (8 ) $ (19 ) $ – $ (8 ) $ (5 ) Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp.: Total segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 624 $ 558 $ 630 $ 913 $ 2,725 $ 655 $ 969 $ 839 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(5),(6) (20 ) (28 ) (11 ) 10 (49 ) (2 ) (1 ) 1 Corporate inventory accounting(5),(7) (17 ) 14 (9 ) (95 ) (107 ) 31 (32 ) (17 ) Corporate expenses(3),(8) (33 ) (34 ) (33 ) (31 ) (131 ) (27 ) (26 ) (22 ) Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (179 ) (190 ) (194 ) (187 ) (750 ) (194 ) (192 ) (173 ) Restructuring and other charges (10 ) (12 ) 10 (297 ) (309 ) 19 (231 ) (177 ) Interest expense (26 ) (25 ) (26 ) (27 ) (104 ) (26 ) (32 ) (33 ) Other income (expenses), net(3) 79 (28 ) (48 ) (30 ) (27 ) (21 ) (9 ) (2 ) Other(3),(5),(9) – (18 ) (31 ) (40 ) (89 ) (23 ) (36 ) (10 ) Consolidated income before income taxes 418 237 288 216 1,159 412 410 406 Provision for income taxes (110 ) (99 ) (119 ) (272 ) (600 ) (138 ) (180 ) (251 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (83 ) (63 ) (56 ) (140 ) (342 ) (124 ) (155 ) (196 ) Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 225 $ 75 $ 113 $ (196 ) $ 217 $ 150 $ 75 $ (41 )

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) The production amounts do not include additional bauxite (approximately 3 mdmt per annum) that Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals is entitled to receive (i.e. an amount in excess of its equity ownership interest) from certain other partners at the mine in Guinea. (2) Alcoa Corp.’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be reported separately from the service cost component in an entity’s income statement. Additionally, this guidance is required to be applied retrospectively. Accordingly, previously reported amounts for Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, and Other expenses (income), net on Alcoa Corp.’s Statement of Consolidated Operations have been recast to reflect these changes. As a result, previously reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA on both a consolidated basis and for each of the Company’s three segments have been updated to reflect these changes. See footnote 1 to the Statement of Consolidated Operations included in this release for additional information. (4) The Aluminum segment’s third-party aluminum shipments are composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. (5) Effective in the first quarter of 2018, management elected to change the presentation of certain line items in the reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. to provide additional transparency to the nature of these reconciling items. Accordingly, Transformation (see footnote 6), which was previously reported within Other, is presented as a separate line item. Additionally, Impact of LIFO (last in, first out) and Metal price lag, which were previously reported as separate line items, are now combined and reported in a new line item labeled Corporate inventory accounting (see footnote 7). Also, the impact of intersegment profit eliminations, which was previously reported within Other, is reported in the new Corporate inventory accounting line item. The applicable information for all prior periods presented was recast to reflect these changes. (6) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (7) Corporate inventory accounting is composed of the impacts of LIFO inventory accounting, metal price lag, and intersegment profit eliminations. Metal price lag describes the timing difference created when the average price of metal sold differs from the average cost of the metal when purchased by Alcoa Corp.’s rolled aluminum operations. In general, when the price of metal increases, metal price lag is favorable, and when the price of metal decreases, metal price lag is unfavorable. (8) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (9) Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and Selling, general administrative, and other expenses on Alcoa Corporation’s Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments, including those described as “Other special items” (see footnote 2 to the reconciliation of Adjusted Income within Calculation of Financial Measures included in this release).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income Income (Loss) Diluted EPS(4) Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 113 $ 75 $ (41 ) $ 0.60 $ 0.39 $ (0.22 ) Special items: Restructuring and other charges (10 ) 231 177 Discrete tax items(1) 13 2 26 Other special items(2) 36 34 (42 ) Tax impact(3) (11 ) (43 ) (1 ) Noncontrolling interest impact(3) (6 ) (13 ) – Subtotal 22 211 160 Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted $ 135 $ 286 $ 119 0.72 1.52 0.63

Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corp. excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, discrete tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation determined under GAAP as well as Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. – as adjusted. (1) Discrete tax items include the following: • for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, a net charge for several small items; • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a net charge for several small items; and • for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a charge to establish a reserve related to an outstanding income tax dispute involving a former Spanish consolidated tax group previously owned by Alcoa Corporation’s former parent company ($30) and a net benefit for several small items ($4). (2) Other special items include the following: • for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($17), settlement of legacy tax matters in Brazil ($11), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($11), a favorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($8), an unfavorable impact due to the near-term power market exposure as a result of renegotiating a hedging contract related to forecasted future spot market power purchases for the Portland smelter ($8), and a favorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa’s consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($3); • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($29), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($6), a favorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($5), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($2); and • for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a favorable tax impact resulting from the difference between Alcoa’s consolidated estimated annual effective tax rate and the statutory rates applicable to special items ($47), an unfavorable tax impact related to the interim period treatment of operational losses in certain jurisdictions for which no tax benefit was recognized ($9), a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($8), costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($3), and costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($1). (3) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa’s partner’s share of certain special items. (4) In any given period, the average number of shares applicable to diluted EPS for Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders may exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive. However, certain of these share equivalents may become dilutive in the EPS calculation applicable to Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders – as adjusted due to a larger and/or positive numerator. Specifically: • for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, no additional share equivalents were dilutive based on Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders – as adjusted, resulting in a diluted average number of shares of 187,155,231; • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, no additional share equivalents were dilutive based on Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders – as adjusted, resulting in a diluted average number of shares of 188,708,013; and • for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, share equivalents associated with outstanding employee stock options and awards were dilutive based on Net income attributable to Alcoa Corp. common shareholders – as adjusted, resulting in a diluted average number of shares of 188,726,446.

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corp. $ 113 $ 75 $ (41 ) Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 56 155 196 Provision for income taxes 119 180 251 Other expenses, net(1) 48 9 2 Interest expense 26 32 33 Restructuring and other charges (10 ) 231 177 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 194 192 173 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 546 $ 874 $ 791 Special items(2) 36 30 4 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items(1) $ 582 $ 904 $ 795

Alcoa Corp.’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corp.’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (1) On January 1, 2018, Alcoa Corp. adopted guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to the presentation of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans. This guidance requires the non-service cost components of net periodic benefit cost to be reported separately from the service cost component in an entity’s income statement. Additionally, this guidance is required to be applied retrospectively. Accordingly, previously reported amounts for Cost of goods sold, Selling, general administrative, and other expenses, and Other expenses (income), net on Alcoa Corp.’s Statement of Consolidated Operations have been recast to reflect these changes. As a result, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Other expenses, net changed by $21. Moreover, previously reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items have been updated to reflect these changes. See footnote 1 to the Statement of Consolidated Operations included in this release for additional information. (2) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): • for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($17), settlement of legacy tax matters in Brazil ($11), and an unfavorable impact due to the near-term power market exposure as a result of renegotiating a hedging contract related to forecasted future spot market power purchases for the Portland smelter ($8); • for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a loss on a contractor arbitration matter ($26), costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($2), and costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($2); and • for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, costs, primarily contractor services, related to a work stoppage at a non-U.S. smelter ($3) and costs related to the partial restart of the Warrick (Indiana) smelter ($1).

Alcoa Corp. and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended September 30,

2017 June 30,

2018* September 30,

2018 Cash from operations $ 384 $ (430) $ 288 Capital expenditures (96) (95) (82) Free cash flow $ 288 $ (525) $ 206

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corp.’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. * Cash from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 includes a $500 cash outflow for discretionary contributions made to three of Alcoa Corp.’s U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the gross proceeds of 6.125% senior notes due 2028 issued in May 2018.

Net Debt June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 Long-term debt due within one year $ 13 $ 4 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,916 1,820 Total debt $ 1,929 $ 1,824 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,089 1,022 Net debt $ 840 $ 802

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corp.’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

