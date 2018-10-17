Antler Gold highlights new gold-in-soil anomalies, central Newfoundland

HALIFAX, Oct. 17, 2018 - Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler") (TSXV: ANTL) is pleased to provide an update on its successful 2018 exploration program within the emerging central Newfoundland gold camp. Soil geochemical surveys have identified significant gold-in-soil anomalies highlighting numerous new prospective gold target areas on the Noel Paul, Crystal Lake and Cape Ray Blocks on its Wilding Lake Gold and Regional Projects which lie on the Rogerson Structural Corridor in Newfoundland.

2018 Summer Program

Exploration focused on reconnaissance soil sampling programs to define new prospective gold target areas within Antler's district scale 635 square kilometre land holding. Soil sample surveys have proven very successful in discovering Antler's previously reported gold occurrences at the Wilding Lake Block. The 2018 soil surveys were primarily focused along the regional gold bearing Rogerson Structural Corridor that is defined by a deep penetrating crustal fault zone, and targeted potential gold bearing structural breaks defined from airborne magnetic surveys. Large regional scale structural corridors or breaks typically can host major gold deposits, such as the renown Destor-Porcupine Break in Ontario and Quebec.

Antler has identified geological characteristics and gold targets within it's seven other underexplored gold projects that cover approximately 140 kilometres of the regional gold bearing Rogerson Structural Corridor that are similar to those associated with its Wilding Lake Block. Previously reported results from Antler's gold occurrences on the Wilding Lake Block include saw-cut channel sample results of 6.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") over 8.5 metre ("m") at the Alder Zone; 28.8 g/t over 1.0 m and 12.2 g/t over 0.9 m at the Taz Zone; and 101.5 g/t over 0.5 m, 93.1 g/t over 1.3 m and 37.5 g/t over 0.9 m at the Elm Zone.

The Rogerson Structural Corridor also hosts Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Lake project, with a reported gold resource of 2.13 Million ounces at 1.99 g/t Measured and Indicated and 1.10 Million ounces at 1.99 g/t Inferred, that is located immediately adjacent to and southwest of the Wilding Lake Block. In addition, the structural corridor hosts Matador Mining's Cape Ray gold deposit and Sokoman Iron's Moosehead Gold Project, with recently reported high-grade discovery drill assay gold results that include an intersected mineralized zone that returned 11.90 m at 44.96 g/t.

Gold-In-Soil Sample Results

During the summer 2018 Antler collected a total of 2,817 soil samples from the Noel Paul Block, 184 soil samples from the Cape Ray Block and 1,823 soil samples from the Crystal Lake Block.

Noel Paul Block

In 2017 on the Noel Paul Block, an initial 931 gold-in-soil soil sample survey sampled five separate gold target areas with samples collected on 50 m spaced grid lines and 25 m spaced sample sites. Antler reported that 14 soil sample assay results ranged from 15 parts per billion ("ppb") to a high of 55 ppb gold ("Au") with ten samples between 15 ppb and 25 ppb Au, three samples between 25 ppb and 50 ppb Au, and one sample at 55 ppb Au.

In 2018, the soil sample survey on Noel Paul was expanded with broad sampling of 14 separate target areas mainly on 200 m spaced grid lines and 25 m spaced sample sites. Assay results of interest include sixty samples ranging from 15 ppb to a high of 633 Au, with thirty-six samples between 15 ppb and 25 ppb Au, thirteen samples between 25 ppb and 50 ppb Au, eight samples between 50 and 100 ppb Au and three samples from 100 to a high of 633 ppb Au.

Cape Ray Block

In 2017 on the Cape Ray Block, an initial 233 soil sample survey was conducted with reported gold-in-soil assay results that ranged from 15 ppb to a high of 95 ppb Au from 13 soil samples. In 2018 the soil sampling program extended the 2017 survey grids along strike with assay results ranging from 15 to 78 ppb Au that include five samples between 15 and 25 ppb Au, two samples between 25 and 50 ppb Au, and one sample of 78 ppb Au. Both 2017 and 2018 soil sampling programs were completed on wide reconnaissance spaced grids on 200 m spaced grid lines and 25 m spaced sample sites.

Crystal Lake Block

On the Crystal Lake Block, first pass reconnaissance soil sampling was completed on 11 separate gold target areas on 200 m spaced grid lines and 25 m spaced sample sites. High-interest assay results were returned from twenty-eight samples ranging from 15 to 187 ppb Au with twelve samples between 15 and 25 ppb Au, eleven samples between 25 and 50 ppb Au, three samples between 50 and 100 ppb Au, and two samples of 102 and 187 ppb Au.

Summary

Positive results from the 2017 and 2018 reconnaissance gold-in-soil sampling surveys on the Noel Paul, Crystal Lake and Cape Ray Blocks have successfully highlighted numerous new prospective gold target areas. Management feels that the results are significant to warrant follow-up soil sampling programs to further define the new gold-in-soil anomalies for potential future mechanical trenching and/or drilling programs to locate their potential bedrock source.

Please visit www.antlergold.com and click on "News Release October 17, 2018 to view Figure 1: Antler Gold Newfoundland Property Location Map, Figure 2: Noel Paul Block Combined 2017 and 2018 Gold-In-Soil Sample Results Map, Figure 3: Cape Ray Block Combined 2017 and 2018 Gold-In-Soil Sample Results Map, and Figure 4: Crystal Lake Block 2018 Gold-In-Soil Sample Results Map.

Quality Control

All soil samples were collected by Antler Gold Inc. personnel on site and were dried and stored at Antler's secure facility located in Millertown, Newfoundland. Samples were sealed in bags and transported by Antler personnel to the Eastern Analytical Inc. laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland. Gold was analyzed by 30g fire assay with AA-finish. Field management and Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") was performed by Dave Evans, P.Geo., Regional Manager of Antler Gold Inc. Interpretation of results was performed by Howard Bird P.Geo., Antlers Vice President, Exploration and Dave Evans, P.Geo. Antler Gold employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

Howard Bird, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Antler Gold Inc., is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines and has reviewed and approved this release.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding Antler's planned work program for the Project. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to complete the work program in the expected timeframe, adverse weather and other conditions affecting work programs at the Project. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Antler Gold Inc.