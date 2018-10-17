Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2018 Quarter

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, Oct. 17, 2018 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three month period ended September 30, 2018 (the “Quarter”). An executive summary is provided below. However, full details of activities in the September Quarter, including reconciled production and all-in site cash costs, are included in the Company’s September 2018 Quarterly Activity Report released to the market on October 18, 2018. The full report is available for download from www.perseusmining.com, www.asx.com.au and www.sedar.com.

Stable Operating Performance

Gold production of 72,477oz for the quarter at an AISC of US$950/oz; and

On track to achieve guided production and costs for the December 2018 half year.

Table 1: Consolidated production and sales summary:

Parameter Unit Edikan Sissingué Perseus

Group Gold Production & Sales Gold produced Ounces 54,595 17,882 72,477 Gold sales1 Ounces 67,358 31,003 98,361 Average sales price US$/ounce 1,228 1,219 1,225 Total All-In Site Cost US$/ounce 1,045 658 950

Notes:

1. Gold sales are recognised in Perseus’s accounts when gold is delivered to the customer from Perseus’s metal account.

Strong Cash Flow Generation and Strengthening Balance Sheet

A$93.8m (US$67.8m) cash and bullion as at September 30, 2018;

A$27.4m (US$19.8m) operating margin for the quarter; and

Net cash of A$21.3m (US$15.4m) increased by A$16.5m (US$11.9m) during the quarter after;

° Debt repayment of A$14.5m (US$10.6m); and

° Reduction of trade creditors by A$20.3m (US$14.9m).

Yaouré Gold Mine Development on track

Arrangement of debt to fund Yaouré development is progressing on track, confirming the plan to fund development from corporate cash reserves, future cashflows and a debt facility - no additional equity required;

The Yaouré Front End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study estimates a capital cost of US$264 million confirming the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) capital cost estimate;

Full scale construction is forecast to start early in 2019 with first gold produced in late 2020.

Exploration focusing on expanding Mine Life

Encouraging exploration results show promise to extend mine life at each of Sissingué, Edikan and Yaouré.

Perseus consistently delivering growth strategy

With continued on-target production from Edikan and Sissingué, combined with development of Yaouré, Perseus expects to reach ~500,000 ounces per annum of gold production with an AISC of US$850/oz by 2022.

PROGRAM FOR DECEMBER 2018 QUARTER

Edikan

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost is in line with December 2018 Half Year guidance;

Negotiate a new single mining contract for the updated LOM, expected to reduce mining costs; and

Continue drilling of the Esuajah Gap granite, targeting the up-plunge, near surface extensions of the intrusive body.

Sissingué

Produce gold at a total all-in site cost in line with December 2018 Half Year guidance;

Continue to manage wet weather-related impacts on operations as required;

Update the Sissingué Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve and LOMP; and

Recommence auger and air core drilling at the Papara, Fimbiasso and other prospects within trucking distance of Sissingué, with the aim of identifying the potential for additional Mineral Resources that can be processed at the Sissingué processing facility.

Yaouré

Subject to the granting of an Exploitation Permit, commence negotiation of a Mining Convention for the mine;

Investigate and implement contracting strategy for the EPC contract;

Draft execution plan for the development of Yaouré;

Implement a programme of early work to establish the project site in readiness for a decision to commence full scale construction;

Update Edikan Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve and LOMP;

Investigate the potential for underground mining of the CMA resource;

Continue air core drilling at the CMA-NE trend with the aim of infilling and extending known mineralization and defining the contact between the volcaniclastic basin and basalt in the area; and

Commence auger drilling over the Allekran prospect in the southwest of the Yaouré West permit.

Corporate

Implement the financing plan devised to make sufficient funding available to finance the development of the Yaouré Gold Mine.

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

