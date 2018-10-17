Ascot Announces Results of Jayden Resources Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2018 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the sale to Ascot of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Jayden Resources Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Jayden Resources (Canada) Inc. which holds an 80% interest in the Silver Coin property, passed via a special resolution by an overwhelming 99.48% today at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held by Jayden Resources Inc. The transaction, previously announced by the Company on August 13, 2018, is anticipated to close within the next 5 to 10 days concurrently with the purchase of the remaining 20% interest in the Silver Coin property held by Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. Ascot will hold 100% of the Silver Coin property at that time.



About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot Resources is a gold and silver focused exploration company with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The company’s flagship Premier Project is a near-term high-grade advanced exploration project with large upside potential. Ascot is poised to be the next Golden Triangle producer with an experienced and successful exploration, development and operating team, coupled with a highly regarded major shareholder.

For further information, please visit www.ascotgold.com

