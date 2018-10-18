Xanadu Mines Achieves Dual-Listed Status

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2018 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (“Xanadu” or the “Company”) (ASX: XAM; TSX: XAM) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX) under the symbol “XAM” at the open of trade in Toronto on 18 October 2018.



Xanadu’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said: “We are very pleased to be listed on the TSX now, as well as the ASX, as it will allow the company to develop a broader awareness of our significant porphyry copper-gold discovery in Mongolia’s south Gobi on two of the best resource exchanges globally. The listing constitutes an important milestone for Xanadu, providing a local trading platform for existing and new Canadian shareholders and investors.”

“The listing will further build the profile of the Company and understanding of its potential among North American investors. Our TSX Listing is timely given the substantial amount of activity planned, including the resource upgrade and Preliminary Economic Assessment on our Kharmagtai Project which is due Q4 2018.”

The final non-offering long form prospectus of the Company, being the principal listing document, is available on the Company's website at www.xanadumines.com as well as on the Company’s SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com.

Appendix 1 below outlines instructions on how to transfer ordinary shares between the ASX and the TSX.

Appendix 1

Xanadu’s share registry is managed by:

In Australia:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 4, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

P: + 61 1300 855 080

F: +1800 783 447 (within Australia)

+ 61 3 9473 2555 (outside of Australia)

In Canada:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

100 University Avenue, 8th Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1

T: + 1 416 263 9200

F: + 1 888 453 0330

Shares can be held electronically with a registered Canadian broker, custodian or Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) participant (Canadian Broker) in the CDS or in book-entry form and registered directly on the Company’s register, in the shareholder’s name.

Shareholders that wish to trade on the TSX must have a Canadian Broker and shareholders that wish to sell existing holdings acquired through the ASX must first transfer their holdings from Computershare’s Australian Share Register to Computershare’s Canadian Share Register.

Please note that only ordinary shares of the Company can be transferred to Canada and traded on the TSX.

Transferring Shares from Australia to Canada

1. Transferring shares into the Canadian Depositary for Securities (CDS):

An Australia to Canada Removal Form, which can be accessed on Computershare's Investor Centre – Australia website, is completed by the shareholder indicating:

A CDS deposit reference ID. This is a reference number that is generated after the Canadian Broker keys the CDS deposit.

The Canadian Broker’s firm name, contact name and contact phone number.

2. Transferring shares into the Direct Registration System (DRS), held in book-entry form directly on the share register:

An Australia to Canada Removal Form, which can be accessed on Computershare's Investor Centre – Canada website, is completed by the shareholder indicating:

The registered name and address to appear on the Canadian register.

The DRS statement will be issued to the registered holder. Certificates can be issued if requested.

The shareholder’s issuer sponsored statement and Removal Form should be scanned or sent by mail to:

Computershare Limited Global Transactions

PO Box 103

Abbotsford Vic 3067

Email: gtuau@computershare.com.au

Transferring securities from Canada to Australia

1. Shares held in the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS):

The Canadian Broker details the following information within Computershare's xSettle site (a Canadian Broker internet site, with which Canadian Brokers are familiar):

CDS Withdrawal Reference ID – the CDS Withdrawal Reference ID that is generated after the CDS Withdrawal has been keyed. The CDS Withdrawal should be keyed with the following information:

Window location “OTH” should be selected.



In the memo field state “CAN to AU movement – no certificates required”.



Registered Name and Address to appear on the Australian register.

If the shares are to be held by an Australian Custodian/Broker in CHESS, the Australian Custodians/Brokers CHESS PID and the CHESS HIN must be supplied.

2. Shares held in DRS or represented by a physical share certificate:

A Canada to Australia Removal Form is completed by the shareholder and sent, together with the original share certificate (where applicable), to Computershare Canada using the following address:

Attention: Transfer Team

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

100 University Avenue, 8th Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1

Canada

It is recommended that shareholders submit their forms utilising registered mail or courier service.

