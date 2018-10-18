Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday November 13, 2018. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and and Webcast

Date: Tuesday November 13, 2018 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 231-8191 Local or International: (647) 427-7450 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1842023/F1254027EB641424C96DB6501D716448

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (855) 859-2056 Local or International: (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 9182417

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on November 13, 2018 until 23:59PM ET on November 27, 2018.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

