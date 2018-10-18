Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday November 13, 2018. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.
The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on November 13, 2018 until 23:59PM ET on November 27, 2018.
The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
SOURCE Superior Gold
Contact Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Communications and Strategy, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1295
