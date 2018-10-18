Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
IAMGOLD Reports Further High Grade Drill Intersections at Its Diakha Deposit, Siribaya Project in Mali

12:55 Uhr

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 - IAMGold Corp. ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today provided results from its 2018 drilling program at the Diakha deposit on its wholly owned Siribaya Project in Western Mali.  In 2018, the Company completed a combined diamond and Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program designed to infill and increase confidence in the current resource as well as target expansions of the Diakha deposit to support an updated resource estimate.  Assay results are reported herein for 100 drill holes totaling 14,634 metres.

Assay intersections relating to this release are provided in Tables 1 and 2, and include the following highlights: (a drill hole plan map is attached to this news release.)

Infill Drill Holes:

SRD18-241: 8.0 metres grading 8.31 g/t Au

Includes 5.0 metres grading 11.93 g/t Au

and 6.0 metres grading 10.15 g/t Au

Includes 3.0 metres grading 19.80 g/t Au



SRD18-249: 13.0 metres grading 6.05 g/t Au

Includes 5.0 metres grading 10.04 g/t Au



SRC18-753: 8.0 metres grading 6.05 g/t Au

and 4.0 metres grading 6.77 g/t Au


SRC18-762: 52.0 metres grading 1.61 g/t Au

Includes 6.0 metres grading 7.16 g/t Au



SRC18-783: 22.0 metres grading 2.96 g/t Au

Includes 8.0 metres grading 4.66 g/t Au



Expansion Drill Holes:

SRD18-244: 7.0 metres grading 12.46 g/t Au

Includes 5.0 metres grading 17.22 g/t Au



SRC18-728: 13.0 metres grading 11.60 g/t Au

Includes 5.0 metres grading 22.37 g/t Au



SRC18-756: 17.0 metres grading 1.39 g/t Au

and 47.0 metres grading 1.28 g/t Au

Including: 11.0 metres grading 2.17 g/t Au

 

Craig MacDougall, Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD, stated, "We continue to be very pleased with the results of our delineation drilling programs,  which confirm not only wide zones of mineralization and locally high grades from infill holes within the existing resource, but also well mineralized intervals beyond the original resource limits.  The deposit now extends for nearly 3 kilometres along strike, which we believe will positively impact an updated resource estimate due for completion by year end."

About the Siribaya Project

The Siribaya project is wholly owned by IAMGOLD and consists of 8 contiguous exploration permits which cover a total area of 596.5 square kilometres, located in the Kédougou-Kéniéba inlier of the West African Craton region of western Mali along the borders with Senegal and Guinea. 

The project hosts current mineral resources comprising indicated resources of 2.1 million tonnes averaging 1.90 grams of gold per tonne for 129,000 ounces and inferred resources of 19.8 million tonnes averaging 1.71 grams of gold per tonne for 1.1 million ounces (see news release dated February 12, 2018). 

Gold mineralization is hosted within highly prospective, Birimian-aged metasedimentary, volcanic and intrusive rocks proximal to the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone. At Diakha, the largest deposit discovered to date, gold mineralization occurs within an albitized sandstone unit similar to that hosting IAMGOLD's Boto gold deposit located in Senegal approximately 10 kilometres to the north along strike and for which a feasibility study is nearing completion.

Next Steps

The drilling results will be used to refine the deposit model to support an updated resource estimate expected by year end. Upon completion of the resource estimate, further drilling is anticipated in 2019 to continue to better define and expand resources at the Diakha deposit as well as explore other identified priority targets. 

Technical Information and Quality Control Notes

The drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The sampling of, and assay data from, drill core and RC chips are monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Rock chips from Reverse Circulation drilling are collected at the rig site, at one metre intervals, under the direct supervision of IAMGOLD geologists and field technicians. Samples are riffle split to obtain two 3 kg samples.  One sample is retained for reference purposes and the other sample is sent for assay.

Drill core (HQ and NQ size) samples were selected by the IAMGOLD geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core was retained at the site for reference purposes.  Drill core sample intervals are generally one metre in length.

The samples were assayed at the SGS Minerals Analytical Laboratory in Bamako, Mali, using a standard fire assay with a 50-gram charge and an Atomic Absorption finish (FAA505). All samples returning values greater than 10 g/t Au were re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (FAG505).

Qualified Persons

The information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and verified by, Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding expected, estimated or planned gold production, cash costs, margin expansion, capital expenditures and exploration expenditures and statements regarding the estimation of mineral resources, exploration results, potential mineralization, potential mineral resources and mineral reserves) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned gold production, cash costs, margin expansion, capital expenditures and exploration expenditures and failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets and other risks disclosed in IAMGOLD's most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 360-4743  Mobile: (416) 388-6883 

Laura Young, Director, Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-4952 Mobile: (416) 670-3815

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999  info@iamgold.com

Table 1: Diakha Deposit - 2018 Diamond Drilling Assay Results (36 DDH totaling 7,098 metres)

UTM WGS84/Zone29

EOH

Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Length

Gold

HOLE-ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

(m)

(°)

(°)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t_Au)












SRD18-175-Ext

240620

1369795

155

120

108

-63

NSA












SRD18-211-Ext

240612

1369692

158

67

115

-61

NSA












SRD18-233

240660

1368671

156

201

115

-60

NSA












SRD18-234

240691

1368777

153

255

115

-60

NSA












SRD18-235

240627

1368893

153

13

115

-50

Abandoned












SRD18-235A

240627

1368890

154

280

115

-50

48

52

4

0.74







95

99

4

1.19







258

262

4

0.71












SRD18-236

240565

1368941

153

220

115

-50

72

76

4

2.43







202

206

4

4.11












SRD18-237

240699

1369043

163

300

115

-50

96

105

9

1.33







156

160

4

5.98






Includes

156

158

2

10.10







181

198

17

1.87






Includes

185

192

7

2.80












SRD18-238

240625

1369894

154

240

115

-60

49

52

3

7.36







164

168

4

0.71







202

205

3

0.75







222

226

4

1.52












SRD18-239

240641

1368961

147

252

115

-50

191

194

3

3.13












SRD18-240

240410

1369995

140

174

115

-60

34

38

4

1.21







96

99

3

1.59












SRD18-241

240668

1369174

161

220

115

-60

144

152

8

8.31






Includes

147

152

5

11.93







157

163

6

10.15






Includes

160

163

3

19.80












SRD18-242

240372

1370132

139

232

115

-60

151

167

16

0.80







179

183

4

0.91







190

193

3

1.16












SRD18-243

240890

1369948

159

170

115

-60

NSA












SRD18-244

240665

1370161

150

176

115

-60

51

54

3

1.22







72

75

3

0.76







141

144

3

0.80







168

175

7

12.46






Includes

168

173

5

17.22












SRD18-245

240433

1370161

139

154

115

-60

92

101

9

3.70






Includes

92

95

3

8.98







111

123

12

1.10
























SRD18-246

240796

1369110

170

220

115

-50

NSA
























SRD18-247

240404

1369897

140

194

115

-60

86

95

9

1.69







98

104

6

1.00












SRD18-248

240691

1369596

159

340

115

-57

116

119

3

3.32







125

134

9

0.75







137

140

3

1.01







172

178

6

0.70







239

244

5

4.67







304

307

3

0.50












SRD18-249

240622

1369189

159

267

115

-60

171

174

3

0.68







219

232

13

6.05






Includes

220

225

5

10.04







252

255

3

0.74







262

267

5

0.55












SRD18-250

240715

1369475

164

13

115

-60

Abandoned












SRD18-250A

240711

1369478

161

320

115

-60

123

126

3

2.56







130

134

4

2.22







225

240

15

0.90






Includes

232

240

8

1.41












SRD18-251

240740

1369023

168

351

115

-50

41

53

12

0.86







124

134

10

5.78












SRD18-252

240444

1370429

159

160

115

-60

91

115

24

0.78






Includes

101

110

9

1.01












SRD18-253

240429

1370328

146

176

115

-62

90

98

8

0.49







140

143

3

0.63







153

156

3

12.09












SRD18-254

240737

1368806

148

200

115

-55

42

47

5

0.73







117

125

8

2.17
























SRD18-255

240393

1369793

140

170

115

-60

115

127

12

1.02
























SRD18-256

240739

1368872

164

330

118

-50

140

145

5

2.19







187

190

3

1.15












SRD18-257

240713

1368985

163

300

115

-60

23

27

4

1.81







152

155

3

2.19







159

167

8

1.20












SRD18-258

240722

1368923

164

300

115

-50

40

44

4

0.84







50

53

3

2.15







159

164

5

2.17












SRD18-259

240731

1368704

153

250

118

-60

76

87

11

0.93







116

119

3

0.58












SRD18-260

240669

1368814

154

250

107

-55

96

99

3

0.58












SRD18-261

240385

1370182

139

183

115

-60

142

146

4

0.68







167

172

5

0.90












SRD18-262

240426

1370274

137

165

115

-60

90

96

6

0.68







104

112

8

0.78






Includes

110

112

2

1.05








.


SRD18-263

240455

1370369

150

165

115

-63

87

92

5

2.38







109

113

4

3.00












SRD18-264

240490

1369913

148

108

115

-58

20

29

9

1.9






Includes

20

23

3

4.12







34

38

4

1.95

NSA – No significant assays

Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of 3 meters, a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold, and may include up to 5 metres of internal dilution.

The true widths of intersections are interpreted to approximate the reported downhole lengths.

 

Table 2: Diakha Deposit - 2018 RC Drilling Assay Results (64 RC holes totaling 7,536 metres)

UTM WGS84/Zone 29

EOH

Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Length

Gold

Hole No

Easting

Northing

Elevation

m

(°)

(°)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t_Au)












SRC18-724

240810

1370255

156

90

115

-58

6

19

13

0.91






Includes

14

18

4

1.58












SRC18-725

240498

1370578

152

114

115

-58

39

50

11

0.67






Includes

39

41

2

1.71












SRC18-726

240534

1370560

151

78

115

-58

11

19

8

1.11












SRC18-727

240890

1370049

158

114

115

-58

NSA
























SRC18-728

240745

1368540

159

144

115

-58

44

57

13

11.60







Includes

44

49

5

22.37








62

65

3

0.48








101

106

5

1.97












SRC18-729

240572

1368717

154

140

115

-58

52

60

8

0.92






Includes

55

57

2

1.47












SRC18-730

240554

1368836

153

138

115

-58

64

75

11

1.38






Includes

64

68

4

2.75












SRC18-731

240603

1368815

154

120

115

-58

42

46

4

0.76












SRC18-732

240590

1368877

154

140

115

-52

42

45

3

1.27







57

59

2

2.17







108

118

10

0.63






Includes

113

114

1

2.09







136

140

4

1.81










0

SRC18-733

240631

1368854

154

140

115

-55

27

33

6

1.12







36

38

2

2.34

SRC18-734

240832

1368488

159

131

115

-55

NSA












SRC18-735

240759

1368616

157

140

115

-58

40

44

4

0.85












SRC18-736

240850

1368587

155

144

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-737

240740

1368758

148

140

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-738

240749

1368583

158

140

115

-58

37

45

8

1.72







113

117

4

2.80












SRC18-739

240391

1369850

140

121

115

-58

106

112

6

2.18







115

120

5

0.94












SRC18-738A

240392

1369851

152

60

115

-58

Abandoned












SRC18-740

240528

1369883

149

72

115

-58

18

24

6

1.04












SRC18-741

240546

1369932

150

75

115

-60

3

6

3

0.67












SRC18-742

240582

1369915

152

36

115

-60

NSA












SRC18-743

240577

1369976

151

54

115

-58

13

15

2

2.03












SRC18-744

240449

1370200

138

126

115

-58

75

81

6

2.43







104

109

5

1.62












SRC18-745

240559

1369782

152

50

150

-60

NSA












SRC18-746

240568

1369161

156

102

115

-90

NSA












SRC18-747

240837

1368816

182

126

115

-85

53

55

2

11.42






Includes

53

54

1

21.80







115

126

11

1.14






Includes

120

125

5

2.89












SRC18-748

240840

1368815

183

140

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-749

240879

1368796

184

140

115

-58

48

51

3

3.20












SRC18-750

240920

1368776

185

140

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-751

240773

1368723

148

140

105

-58

105

108

3

5.21












SRC18-752

240855

1369967

160

126

115

-58

0

3

3

1.52







22

25

3

3.67







117

118

1

11.2












SRC18-753

240934

1369930

158

120

115

-58

57

65

8

6.05







73

77

4

6.77












SRC18-754

240556

1370047

144

72

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-755

240481

1370467

156

140

115

-58

63

84

21

0.95







112

114

2

1.60












SRC18-756

240524

1370444

156

132

115

-58

10

13

3

1.08







17

34

17

1.39






Includes

24

26

2

2.56







38

85

47

1.28






Includes

56

67

11

2.17







107

127

20

0.77






Includes

107

114

7

1.09












SRC18-757

240571

1370423

155

90

115

-58

18

27

9

0.66












SRC18-758

240832

1370300

155

72

115

-58

0

4

4

0.97












SRC18-759

240518

1370232

140

140

115

-58

22

39

17

0.92












SRC18-760

240508

1370676

149

102

115

-58

27

32

5

1.06







42

47

5

0.92












SRC18-761

240597

1370470

154

78

115

-58

12

16

4

3.23












SRC18-762

240478

1370137

139

105

115

-58

43

95

52

1.61






Includes

43

49

6

7.16







99

105

6

1.57





115

-58




SRC18-763

240775

1368404

173

0

Abandoned












SRC18-763A

240775

1368406

164

140

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-764

240808

1368697

148

140

105

-58

 NSA












SRC18-765

240472

1370252

138

126

115

-58

59

63

4

2.30












SRC18-766

240531

1370162

140

54

115

-58

0

15

15

0.63












SRC18-767

240521

1370116

140

66

115

-58

15

18

3

0.83












SRC18-768

240531

1370334

144

90

115

-58

25

28

3

1.03







37

44

7

1.30












SRC18-769

240487

1370353

150

132

115

-58

43

48

5

1.81







62

66

4

2.27







70

86

16

0.57












SRC18-770

240782

1370216

156

102

115

-58

22

29

7

0.88












SRC18-771

240491

1370022

140

140

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-772

240456

1369972

140

120

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-773

240707

1368604

157

140

115

-58

64

72

8

1.28







87

90

3

0.92












SRC18-774

240855

1368651

150

140

112

-58

NSA












SRC18-775

240789

1368567

158

112

115

-58

34

43

9

0.97












SRC18-776

240713

1368488

161

140


129

132

3

0.73












SRC18-777



115

-58

47

52

5

1.16

240756

1368471

161

140


73

77

4

1.65







85

96

11

2.43












SRC18-778

240795

1368453

162

140

115

-58

54

61

7

0.95






Includes

58

61

3

1.27







83

88

5

1.76







92

96

4

1.46












SRC18-779

240593

1368964

152

140

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-780

241090

1368753

172

66

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-781

241002

1368678

164

120

115

-58

10

13

3

1.01












SRC18-782

241059

1368656

168

66

115

-58

NSA












SRC18-783

240963

1369919

157

70

115

-58

28

50

22

2.96






Includes

28

36

8

4.66












SRC18-784

240556

1369068

156

140

125

-55

64

70

6

1.42












SRC18-785

240576

1369098

156

102

295

-75

37

42

5

0.88

NSA – No significant assays

Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of 4 meters, a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold, and may include up to 4 metres of internal dilution.

The true widths of intersections are interpreted to approximate the reported downhole lengths.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iamgold-reports-further-high-grade-drill-intersections-at-its-diakha-deposit-siribaya-project-in-mali-300733289.html

SOURCE IAMGold Corp.


