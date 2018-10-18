RETRANSMISSION: Go Cobalt Increases Land Package At The Monster

Vancouver, October 18, 2018 - Go Cobalt Mining Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Cobalt" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased its land holdings by staking in the Yukon due to early positive results from the initial phases of exploration. The staking increases the 100% Go Cobalt owned Copper Cobalt Monster Project (the "Property") by 430 hectares to cover newly recognized targets that extended beyond the limits of the previous project boundary. Go Cobalt reports the following:

Go Cobalt has staked 21 additional claims, increasing the property area from 59.2 kilometres squared to 63.5 kilometres squared.

Claims added to the south central area (claim numbers 284 — 292) now cover the full extent of the large magnetic bodies recently identified by inversion modeling.

Claims added to the east (claim numbers 293 — 304) now cover the extension of a large alteration zone identified by Go Cobalt's Remote Spectral Geology program which used spectral satellite data to identify rock types and alteration signatures.



Monster Property claim map. New claims shaded.

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit: http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/40434_a1539802636339_40.jpg

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Cobalt comments: "Our team continues to recognize additional potential in this underexplored area of the Yukon. Go Cobalt now controls the majority of the Werneke Breccia available for staking outside of the protected Peel Watershed. This breccia system is well documented to host IOCG mineralization and it is encouraging to have already recognized visible copper and cobalt mineralization in outcrop."

The Monster Property is centered on a large hematitic breccia system called the Wernecke Breccia. The property spans approximately 18km from East to West on top of the breccia system.

This is the second extension of the Monster Property. From the initial 44.3 km2, the Property has now been extended by 19.2 km2 to the current land package of 63.5 km2.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

Company Update on Vanadium:

The Company is currently evaluating vanadium projects to complement its flagship Monster Copper Cobalt project. Vanadium is an energy metal and a key component of vanadium flow batteries. To date the company has evaluated 4 Canadian and 2 Chilean vanadium projects. Go Cobalt is looking for an early stage project where it can add significant value. Priority is being given to projects within established mining jurisdictions.

