SEMAFO Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference Call   

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2018 - SEMAFO (TSX, OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on November 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's third quarter 2018 financial and operational results.



SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter 2018 will be released on November 6 after market hours and will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO’s website at www.semafo.com.

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (647) 788 4922 Tel. North America: 1 (877) 223 4471 Webcast: www.semafo.com

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and achieved commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

John Jentz

Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com



Ruth Hanna

Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com



Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408

North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408

Website: www.semafo.com