SEMAFO Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference Call   

13:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2018 - SEMAFO (TSX, OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on November 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's third quarter 2018 financial and operational results.

SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter 2018 will be released on November 6 after market hours and will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO’s website at www.semafo.com.

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (647) 788 4922
Tel. North America: 1 (877) 223 4471
Webcast: www.semafo.com
Replay overseas: +1 (416) 621 4642
Replay N. America: 1 (800) 585 8367
Replay pass code: 2823689
Expiration: December 7, 2018

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and achieved commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO’s strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

For more information, contact

John Jentz
Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com

Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
Website: www.semafo.com


Semafo Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.semafo.com


