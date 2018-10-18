Revival Gold to attend Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2018 - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the "Company"), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces its participation in the upcoming conferences:



New Orleans Investment Conference (NOIC) to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 1-4, 2018 at The Hilton New Orleans Riverside. A corporate presentation will be held November 3, 2018 at 11:55am in the Grand Ballroom. Revival Gold will also host a corporate lunch on November 3, 2018 at 12:35pm in Churchill C1, on the second floor of the conference hotel.



Precious Metals Zurich Summit 2018 to be held in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5-6, 2018 at The Park Hyatt Zurich. Revival Gold’s corporate presentation will be held November 6, 2018 at 11:45am in Room 2.



Precious Metals London Summit 2018 to be held in London, England on November 8, 2018 at The Hyatt Regency - The Churchill. The corporate presentation will be held November 8, 2018 at 4:15pm.

Interested parties that wish to schedule a meeting, or who would like more information regarding the conferences and events noted above, please contact Andrea Totino, Investor Relations Manager at 647‐953‐5962, or email atotino@revival‐gold.com. Corporate presentation and fact sheet information materials are available on the Company’s website at www.revival‐gold.com.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of the former producing Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Project.

In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Revival Gold has approximately 42 million shares outstanding and had a working capital balance of approximately $1.8 million as at September 30th, 2018. Additional disclosure of the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

