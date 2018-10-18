Cache Evaluating a Range of Cannabis Opportunities

Vancouver, October 18, 2018 - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSX-V:CAY) is pleased to announce that the Company is actively evaluating opportunities in the legal cannabis space as an effective means to enhance shareholder value at a time when mineral prices and investment are languishing.

Cache is evaluating investments involved with the legal cannabis industry - cannabis growing facilities, extraction, processing, cannabis infused products, and dispensaries (retail and e-commerce) - for both medical and recreational use. At the present time the Company does not have any agreement, understanding or otherwise with respect to any investment in any cannabis operation. Such investment, if agreed, will be subject to Exchange approval.

Notwithstanding any investment by the Company in any cannabis related enterprise, the Company is intending to continue its exploration programs on its Kiyuk Lake gold property during the 2018-2019 field season.

About Cache Exploration's Kiyuk Lake Gold Property

The Company will focus on its Kiyuk Lake Property covering 590 square kilometers in Southwest Nunavut and expects to complete a survey on the property in Q2, 2019. The 2017 drill program confirmed and extended a known target and discovered significant gold mineralization at a new target (see Company Press Release, October 26, 2017).

At Rusty Zone the Company not only confirmed that mineralization extends to 200m below surface but also intersected a previously unknown high-grade phase of 8m of 26.4 g/t gold. At the same time, the Company discovered extensive mineralization at East Gold Point with 64 m at 1.46 g/t gold.

Prospecting returned two +5 g/t gold samples and the till campaign isolated two new anomalous areas that offer compelling evidence for further possible discovery.

For more information about Cache Exploration, please visit: http://www.cacheexploration.com/

