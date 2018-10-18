Rockcliff Identifies Gold Along a 10-Kilometre Long Horizon at the SLG Gold Property, Snow Lake, Manitoba

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2018 / Rockcliff Metals Corp. ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that geological prospecting has identified the "McLeod Gold Horizon", more than a 10-kilometre long mineralized corridor associated with gold and copper mineralization on the Company"s SLG Gold Property.

President & CEO of Rockcliff, Ken Lapierre commented: "This strategic property hosts multiple historical gold-rich zones along several regional structural fault splays. The McLeod Gold Horizon has never been drill tested, yet hosts numerous historical gold showings. Rockcliff"s grab samples confirmed the presence of high-grade gold and copper mineralization. In 2019, we plan to advance this gold asset with additional surface work in preparation for a drill program focusing on top priority gold targets."

The SLG Gold Property is immediately adjacent to three former gold producers with total production of over 1.4M ounces and a 2,000 tonne per day gold mill facility. The newly identified McLeod Gold Horizon is part of the regional McLeod Road Thrust Fault, a world-class structure known to be associated with the former gold mines on the neighboring property.

Please refer to the plan map (Figure 1) on the following page highlighting locations of gold potential within the SLG Gold Property.

The SLG Gold Property is part of Rockcliff"s extensive property portfolio within the Snow Lake mining camp, which includes Manitoba"s first and highest-grade former gold mine and some of the highest-grade copper-rich and zinc-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits within the prolific Flin Flon–Snow Lake greenstone belt.

SLG GOLD TARGETS

McLeod Gold Horizon: The McLeod Gold Horizon hosts quartz veining and volcanic rocks within and proximal to the regional McLeod Road Thrust Fault. Variable styles of mineralization, including stringer to massive sulphide, and lode gold-bearing quartz veins have been intermittently traced for over 10 kilometres with widths up to 30 metres. Historical grab samples were reported to grade from trace to 2.0 g/t gold and trace to 5.2% copper.

Rockcliff"s rock grab samples yielded from trace to 235.6 g/t gold and from trace to 2.41% copper.

Wolverton and West Wolverton Gold Zones: Historically, multiple quartz veins are associated with rusty, weathered, garnetiferous quartz-feldspar-biotite gneiss. Vein #1 is 305m long and between 3.5m to 10.5m wide. Vein #2 is 1,372m long and averages 0.6m in width. Historic shallow exploration drilling in the 1940s and 1970s intersected values ranging from 1.37 g/t gold over 0.61m to 24.69 g/t gold over 1.04m.

Rockcliff"s rock grab samples yielded quartz vein material grading from trace to 19.58 g/t gold.

Birch Gold Extension: Historical documents indicate shallow drilling gold intercepts inside the property boundary and located 300m east of the former Birch Gold Mine.

Zone 3: 8.92 g/t Au across 0.7m (BIR11-06);

Zone 5: 6.65 g/t across 0.4m (BIR11-11);

Zone 5: 3.82 g/t Au across 3.15m including 6.28g/t across 1.0m (BIR11-12); and

Zone 6: 61.83 g/t Au across 0.41m (BIR11-12).

Gold mineralization is associated with arsenopyrite, pyrite and pyrrhotite within moderately to strongly sheared quartz-carbonate flooded zones. The Birch Lake Gold Extension is hosted within the regional Birch Lake Thrust Fault.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//10182018RCLF.jpg

Figure 1 - Plan map illustrating Rockcliff's sample locations, and the historic gold and base metal showings.

Laboratory QA/QC

A total of 206 rock grab samples were taken in the field, packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff"s field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, SK. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged rock sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250 gram pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5 g cut was taken from each pulp for base metal analysis (if needed) and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30 g charge followed by fire assay gravimetric and atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than an upper detection limit (3000 ppb) were reanalyzed using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade of the mineralization of the prospect or showing sampled.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource exploration company focused on base metals, gold and royalties in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. Rockcliff"s extensive portfolio of properties totals 169,000 hectares and includes 8 of the highest-grade undeveloped base metal deposits as well as Manitoba"s first and highest-grade historic gold mine. Rockcliff"s goal is to be known as a Canadian mine finder with ultimate conversion of its projects into cash generating royalties.

