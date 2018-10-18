Kutcho Copper Drills 34.2m of 3.3% CuEq* (including 8.4m of 5.1% CuEq*); Metallurgical Test Work Underway

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Main deposit at its 100% owned Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project located in British Columbia.



Section 537450



Section 537850



Section 537675



Section 537150





Drill holes KC18-235 to KC18-248 are distributed throughout the Main deposit and were primarily designed to collect metallurgical samples. These holes intersected all styles of mineralization, including exhalative, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization. These holes have also increased confidence in the mineral resource model. Highlights from the Main deposit include:

KC18-235 with 15.6m of 2.58% Cu, 3.7% Zn, 56.7g/t Ag and 0.65g/t Au or 5.0% CuEq* (including 5.8m of 6.4% CuEq*)

KC18-243 with 12.6m of 2.17% Cu, 2.1% Zn, 38.9g/t Ag and 0.29g/t Au or 3.6% CuEq* (including 8.3m of 4.6% CuEq*)

KC18-245 with 34.2m of 2.17% Cu, 1.4% Zn, 35.7g/tAg and 0.38g/t Au or 3.3% CuEq* (including 8.4m of 5.1% CuEq* and including 14m of 4.1% CuEq*)

KC18-247 with 10.4m of 3.44% Cu, 3.3% Zn, 48.1g/t Ag and 0.52g/t Au or 5.5% CuEq* (including 4.8m of 6.7% CuEq*

Vince Sorace, President & CEO stated, “These drill holes continue to confirm the high-grade nature of mineralization at the Main deposit. We have now commenced our metallurgical program and continue to drive forward with all elements of the Feasibility Study, which remains on time, and on budget.”

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t CuEq % KC18-235 68.45 84.06 15.61 2.58 3.7 56.7 0.65 5.0 including 69.63 75.45 5.82 2.39 7.7 59.2 0.54 6.4 KC18-243 158.19 170.86 12.67 2.17 2.1 38.9 0.29 3.6 including 158.19 166.50 8.31 2.63 3.2 48.0 0.34 4.6 KC18-244 Engineering hole (Not Assayed) KC18-245 117.72 152.00 34.28 2.17 1.4 35.7 0.38 3.3 including 117.72 126.20 8.48 3.09 2.2 68.9 0.74 5.1 including 131.00 145.00 14.00 2.80 1.7 39.2 0.40 4.1 KC18-246 77.59 88.00 10.41 2.24 1.2 53.2 1.03 3.9 including 77.59 85.85 8.26 2.65 1.4 62.4 1.22 4.6 KC18-247 105.15 115.64 10.49 3.44 3.3 48.1 0.52 5.5 including 105.15 110.00 4.85 4.07 4.1 61.4 0.65 6.7 KC18-248 105.15 115.64 10.49 3.44 3.3 48.1 0.52 5.5

*True width estimated to be 85% length of intercepts.

*CuEq = Copper Equivalent calculated using $2.75/t Cu, $1.10/t Zn, $17.00/Oz Ag, $1250/Oz Au.

Metallurgical Program Update

These holes mark the completion of drilling required to assemble additional materials to conduct the metallurgical program designed to refine and build on previous studies conducted by Capstone Mining Corp. This bench scale test program has commenced and will define anticipated recoveries and concentrate grades and will guide design parameters of the flow sheet mass/water balance and reagent scheme/consumption required for the mill design. Testing will focus on ore variability, concentrate, tailing and water characterization and ore aging studies (for ore stockpile considerations). This work will be conducted under the supervision of Holland and Holland at the Bureau Veritas Lab in Richmond, BC.

QA/QC Statement on Assay Results

Diamond drilling conducted on the Kutcho property for 2018 was completed by Cyr Drilling International of Winnipeg, Manitoba, using Boyles BBS-37 surface drills, with HQ diameter drill rods. All holes were oriented using an ACT III core orientation tool and after completion of the drill hole, holes were surveyed using a downhole gyroscopic tool rented from Terraplus Inc. of Richmond Hill, Ontario. Kutcho systematically inserts certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates consisting of half core samples into each batch of samples at regular intervals. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to the ALS Minerals preparatory laboratory in Whitehorse. The 2018 samples are analyzed by ALS Global of Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are prepared by crushing the entire sample to 70% passing -2mm, riffle splitting of 250g and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The core samples also undergo a robust duplicate assay program that tests rejects and pulps for reproducibility. Samples are also sent to an umpire lab.

The gold assays are determined by Au-AA23 fire assay method which reports in parts per million (ppm) (equivalent to grams per tonne (g/t)). Any samples greater than 9.00g/t gold are analyzed by Au-GRA21 fire assay method with a gravimetric finish.

Base metal assays are first determined using the ME-ICP41 method, which reports results as part per million (ppm). All analyses that reach the overlimits of ME-ICP61 are reanalyzed with an Ore Grade method. The analytical results are verified with the application of industry standard Quality Control and Quality (QA/QC) procedures.

Qualified Person

Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc. P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. Kutluoglu is the Company’s Vice President Exploration.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicates”, “opportunity”, “possible” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the potential to convert inferred resources to indicated or measured resources, the potential to optimize the mine plan, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.