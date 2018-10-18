Benton Increases Panama Project Land Position in Red Lake Mining Division and Completes Sale of Providence Project, NWT

Thunder Bay, October 18, 2018 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has substantially increased the size of it 100%-owned Panama Lake gold project in the Red Lake mining district to 365 claim cells which now covers approximately 7446 hectares. The Panama Lake project is located 55km northeast of the town of Ear Falls and is accessible by road. The new staking encompasses highly favourable magnetic trends, folding and structural lineation identified from recent prospecting and historical data compilation efforts on the project. The Company's first results from its initial prospecting program graded between 0.17g/t Au and 6.17g/t Au (see Benton PR dated September 18, 2018) in five samples collected from an altered and silicified sedimentary iron formation containing quartz veining, pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Further prospecting has now identified additional quartz veins ranging from 15cm to 30cm wide containing arsenopyrite and carbonate alteration within a 4-5m wide felsic shear. In addition, multiple boulders of various size, rich in arsenopyrite and quartz, have been followed over a 800+ metre trend. Prospecting has also located a sulfide-rich, sedimentary iron formation in the direct vicinity of the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) till sample 92-SBB-142 that contained 107 gold grains. This is one of the highest gold grain counts in the regional-scale survey and the source of the glacially transported gold has yet to be identified.

Map(s) can be viewed below and on the Company's website at www.bentonresources.ca, which illustrates the Panama project in relation to Great Bear Resources Ltd.'s ("Great Bear") discovery at their Dixie project in the Red Lake mining district (see Great Bear's press release dated August 22, 2018). Historical work is minimal on the Panama project and the last diamond drill campaign on the property was completed by Noranda Exploration Co. Ltd. in 1988 where eight widely-spaced diamond drill holes over a 1.4km strike-length yielded results of up to 2.8g/t Au over 4.5m within a 20-30m wide mineralized shear zone.

In addition, the Company has renegotiated its binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Matador Capital Pty Ltd. ("Matador") (See Benton PR dated March 3, 2018). To date, Matador has paid Benton a total of AUD $100,000 within the original LOI and will now pay Benton a one-time final cash payment of AUD $30,000 for a 100% interest in the Providence Ni-Cu-Co-PGM project located in the Northwest Territories.

The final agreement and payment will be completed by AGR Resources Pty Ltd. (ACN 624 998 107) ("AGR") which is an affiliate of Matador. AGR will assume responsibility for the underlying NSR's on the project (0.75% in favour of Platinum Group Metals and 0.50% in favour of Arctic Star Exploration) and will grant an additional 1% NSR in favour of Benton (2.25% NSR in aggregate) of which 0.5% of Benton's NSR can be purchased for AUD $1,000,000.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration Manager for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of or reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option, which can be viewed on the company's web site. Most projects have an up-to-date NI 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares using the contact information below.

