Osisko Gold Royalties Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2018 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (TSX & NYSE:OR) announces that its third quarter 2018 financial results will be released after market on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 followed by a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 10:00 am EST.
Q3 Results Conference Call Information
Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at 1-(877) 223-4471 (North American toll free), or 1-(647) 788-4922 (international). An operator will direct participants to the call.
The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 pm EST on November 7, 2018 until 11:59 pm EST on November 14, 2018 with the following dial in numbers: 1-(800) 585-8367 (North American toll free) or 1-(416) 621-4642, access code 1043979.
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is an intermediate precious metal royalty company that holds a North American focused portfolio of over 130 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 32.4% interest in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a 17.9% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., a 15.5% interest in Victoria Gold Corp. and a 12.6% interest in Falco Resources Ltd.
Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
For further information please contact:
Joseph de la Plante Vice President, Corporate Development Tel. (514) 940-0670 jdelaplante@osiskogr.com
