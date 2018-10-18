Mooncor to Voluntarily Delist from the TSX Venture Exchange and Receives CSE Conditional Approval for Listing

Toronto, October 18, 2018 - Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: MOO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has requested that its common shares be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX"). The common shares are expected to be delisted on or about October 23, 2018.

The board of the directors of the Corporation determined that it was in the best interests of the Corporation and its shareholders to voluntary delist its common shares from the TSXV and file a listing application with the Canadian Securities Commission (the "CSE"). The Corporation has received conditional approval from the CSE for the listing of its common shares. Management is of the view that listing the common shares on the CSE will provide the Corporation continued liquidity for its shareholders and will allow the Corporation to conserve cash due to the CSE's lower operating costs. At its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 26, 2018, the majority of the minority shareholders approved the delisting of the Corporation's common shares and the filing of a listing application with the CSE.

About the Corporation

Mooncor is a junior oil and gas exploration company. Mooncor holds interests in lands in the Pondera and Teton Counties in Northwestern Montana, the Muskwa / Duvernay liquids rich shale gas area in Hamburg, Lloydminster Alberta, and in southwest Ontario where the focus has been on conventional oil and gas opportunities.

Corporation contact:

Jay Vieira

President

jay@fox-tek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release, include, but are not limited to the expected effects of the transactions; the ability of the parties to successfully close the Transaction; the results of exploration on the Property and Mooncor's ability to effectively integrate the acquired entities into Mooncor's business; and economic performance, future plans and objectives of Mooncor. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Mooncor believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Mooncor disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.