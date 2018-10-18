Nevada Clean Magnesium Adds Auto Parts Manufacturing Specialist to the Board

VANCOUVER, October 18, 2018 - Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc. . (TSX-V:NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Pickholz to the board of directors as director at large.

Mr. Pickholz is a mechanical engineer with over 30 years of experience and currently Head of Aftermarket and Innovation Products division for an international automotive lighting manufacturer. His expertise extends into developing designs for auto parts manufacturers utilizing the Thixomolding process which is a strong asset to the company for the development of granulation methods.

He holds several patents in advanced automotive LED Illumination, vehicle structural applications and electric vehicle drive train systems, with experience specializing in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated Vehicle technologies, product development, program management, domestic and international automotive business development. Most notably, he led the production application of magnesium Thixoformed lamp housings/heat sinks and exposed external silicone optic technologies for automotive exterior LED lighting and won the FORD Next Challenge: "Lightweighting" lighting competition.

Edward Lee, Executive Chairman states, "To have Mr. Pickholz's experience with granulation products and the Thixomold process needed by U.S. manufacturers is a substantial asset for the company. The time is right for this addition as the board completes its restructuring in order to entertain potential long term off-take partners".

