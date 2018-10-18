Strongbow to Benefit From New High-Grade Gold Discovery in B.C.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 - Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) congratulates Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) on its high grade gold discovery (17.8m grading 24.5g/t Au) at the Shovelnose project, located in southern B.C., Canada (see WHN news release dated October 17, 2018).

Through various historic transactions, Strongbow is the holder of 3,100,000 common shares of Westhaven and also holds a 2% NSR royalty on the Shovelnose project. Westhaven has the right to purchase 50% of the royalty from Strongbow for $500,000 at any time.

