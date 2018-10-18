Lucara Diamond Capital Markets Day in London, UK Monday October 22

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be hosting a Capital Markets Day in London on Monday October 22nd. The management team, from Canada and Botswana, will be in attendance under the leadership of President & CEO, Eira Thomas. The company will be providing an update on operations and strategy. Please view PDF version of news release.
The presentation will be available on the company website following the briefing. No material new information will be disclosed.
Eira Thomas President and Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT LUCARA
Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.
ABOUT CLARA
Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp., is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.
