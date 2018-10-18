Blackrock Announces Change in CFO

Vancouver, October 18, 2018 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has hired a new CFO. Mr. Kevin Strong will be taking over the role of Mr. Paul Kania and will be joining the company as the new CFO.

The Company thanks Mr. Kania for his services and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

CEO Greg Schifrin commented" We are pleased to have Kevin join BRC with background in finance and corporate governance and look forward to him helping the BRC management team."

Mr. Kevin Strong is experienced in the areas of finance, accounting, human resources, business planning, business development, compliance and governance. Mr. Strong has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and has a CPA, CGA designation as well as a Canadian Investment Manager designation.

From 2008 to 2015, Kevin was the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Administration and Corporate Secretary of Belgravia Capital International Inc. (formerly IC Potash Corp.) and rejoined Belgravia in 2016 as its CFO. From 2015 to 2017, Kevin was a Controller in the insurance industry. Prior to that, Kevin was the CFO of several other public and private companies in the resource and agricultural technology sectors. For 8 years prior to that, Kevin was the regional manager for the TSX Venture Exchange responsible for Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Kevin has served as a Director on the boards of public, private and non-profit companies and has served as the Audit Committee chairman and Governance Committee chairman of a public company. Kevin was previously a member of the Manitoba Premier's Economic Advisory Council.

In addition to that, Kevin has taught various courses for The University of Manitoba, Red River College, Assiniboine Community College, The Certified General Accountants Association of Manitoba, and The Canadian Securities Institute.

