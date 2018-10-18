AM Resources Starts Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2018 - AM Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce that it has completed the listing process of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is will begin trading on October 19, 2018 under the symbol "76A" on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, also known as Börse Frankfurt (FWB). The market maker representing the corporation in Germany is Steubing AG, licensed specialist at the Börse Frankfurt.

The listing of AM's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is anticipated to broaden the corporation's shareholder base in Europe and increase trading activity in its shares, while at the same time facilitating investment in AM by the European investing community. AM will maintain its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. Only the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchanges are larger. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA, has made it the world's second-largest fully electronic cash market.

AM believes the Frankfurt listing marks another step forward for the Company in creating more liquidity and increase market awareness for its shareholders.

Dominic Voyer, President and CEO of AM, commented: "We are pleased to announce the listing of our shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. AM is advancing with its Colombian projects. This is attracting increasing interest from investors in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. The cross-listing is in direct response to this interest and will provide AM with access to a large number of new potential investors that will help to expand our shareholder base and increase liquidity."

Correction

Further to the closings of its latest offering (see press release dated August 15, 2018), the Corporation wishes to correct the disclosure related to the total amount of common shares sold, cash finder fees paid and broker warrants issued, which totalled $521,120.55, $38,350.10 and 281,986, instead of $522,121.15, $38,430.20 and 226,060 broker warrants disclosed.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORP.

AM Resources Corp. is a mining exploration Corporation with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its new Colombian venture. The Corporation is also engaged in gold brokerage activities in Colombia through its subsidiary, AM Resources Trading Corp.

