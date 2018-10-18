Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Santacruz Silver Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

18.10.2018  |  CNW

TSX.V: SCZ
FSE: 1SZ

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 -  Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 17, 2018, a total of 50,915,529 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 29.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date, were voted.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting and the election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Non-Vote






Arturo Prestamo

28,684,773

87.5

4,081,321

12.5

18,149,435

Federico Villaseñor

32,318,596

98.6

447,498

1.4

18,149,435

Roland Löhner

29,122,596

88.9

3,643,498

11.1

18,149,435

Larry Okada

32,322,596

98.6

443,498

1.4

18,149,435

Barry Girling

32,602,596

99.5

163,498

0.5

18,149,435

 

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors for the Company and the Company's 2018 Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.
Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Veta Grande Project and Rosario Project) and two exploration properties (Minillas Property and Zacatecas Properties). The Company's corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

"signed"   
Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santacruz-silver-reports-results-of-annual-general-meeting-300734033.html

SOURCE Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.



Contact
Arturo Prestamo, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Email: info@santacruzsilver.com, Telephone: (011) (52) 81 8378 5707
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.santacruzsilver.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap