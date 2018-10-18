Santacruz Silver Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

TSX.V: SCZ

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2018 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 17, 2018, a total of 50,915,529 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 29.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date, were voted.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the meeting and the election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Non-Vote











Arturo Prestamo 28,684,773 87.5 4,081,321 12.5 18,149,435 Federico Villaseñor 32,318,596 98.6 447,498 1.4 18,149,435 Roland Löhner 29,122,596 88.9 3,643,498 11.1 18,149,435 Larry Okada 32,322,596 98.6 443,498 1.4 18,149,435 Barry Girling 32,602,596 99.5 163,498 0.5 18,149,435

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors for the Company and the Company's 2018 Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Veta Grande Project and Rosario Project) and two exploration properties (Minillas Property and Zacatecas Properties). The Company's corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

"signed"

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

President and CEO

