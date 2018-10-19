Directors Share Dealings

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

DIDCOT, October 19, 2018 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused exploration project generator, announces that the Company has been advised of the following share purchases by directors of the Company:

Director Position Shares purchased Price per share (1) Resultant beneficial shareholding Holding as a percent of issued capital Matthew Grainger (2) Executive Director 350,000 0.0373 9,097,500 5.12% Robert Milroy (3) Non-Executive Director 325,000 0.0363 575,000 0.32%

Notes:

Price per share may represent the aggregate weighted average price paid per share Beneficial shareholding includes 720,000 Altus shares held by Anna Grainger Held through Milroy Capital Limited, a company controlled by Robert Milroy

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed, diversified and Africa focused mineral exploration project generator. Through our subsidiaries we discover new projects and attract third party capital to fund their growth, development and ultimately exit optionality. This strategy enables Altus to remain focused on the acquisition of new opportunities to be fed into the project generation cycle and aims to minimise shareholder dilution. Our business model is designed to create a growing portfolio of well managed and high growth potential projects and royalties, diversified by commodity and by country. Altus currently has eighteen projects in six commodities across six countries. We aim to position our shareholders at the vanguard of value creation, but with significantly reduced risks traditionally associated with investments in the mineral exploration sector.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

1 Details of the relevant person / person closely associated a) Name MATTHEW GRAINGER 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 213800IP93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument SHARE Identification code ISIN: GBOOBYT26M80 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.036 50,000 £0.037 100,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 150,000 Price £0.0367 e) Date of the transaction 16/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument SHARE Identification code ISIN: GBOOBYT26M80 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.037 94,986 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 94,986 Price £0.037 e) Date of the transaction 17/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument SHARE Identification code ISIN: GBOOBYT26M80 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0385 105,014 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 105,014 Price £0.0385 e) Date of the transaction 18/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

1 Details of the relevant person / person closely associated a) Name MILROY CAPITAL LTD – GUERNSEY No: 30911 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status AN ENTITY OF WHICH ROBERT MILROY, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CONTROLS b) Initial notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 213800IP93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument SHARE Identification code ISIN: GBOOBYT26M80 b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0345 25,000 £0.0365 300,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 325,000 Price £0.0363 e) Date of the transaction 17/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

