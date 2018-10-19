Finlay Reports on Exercise of Warrants By its Chairman

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2018 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") reports that John Barakso, Chairman of the Board, Director and Control Person of the Company, has exercised 2,857,143 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") held by Baril Developments Ltd. ("Baril').

The Warrants, exercisable at $0.05 and expiring in April, 2020, resulted in the issuance of 2,857,143 common shares to Baril for consideration paid to the Company of $142,857.15. Mr. Barakso will not be selling the common shares issued pursuant to this transaction but rather will be holding them for investment purposes.

Mr. John Barakso, Chairman of the Board and founder of the Company states:

"Every time we do work on our properties, we find something or something more that makes the Company's property assets more compelling for all of us."

The funds garnered from this transaction will be used by the Company to fund further exploration work on their PIL and Silver Hope Properties.

The Company further confirms that there has been no material change in the operations of the Company.

Additional details regarding the above transaction may be found on the SEDAR profile of Finlay Minerals Ltd. at www.sedar.com.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSX Venture Exchange company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia. The Company's properties include:

the Silver Hope which includes porphyry copper-molybdenum mineralization discovered in 2010, along with three silver-copper mineralized zones, in a contiguous trend with the mined-out deposits of the former Equity Silver Mines (71 million oz. silver, 185 million lbs. copper and 508,000 oz. gold; Reference: http://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093L++001). The Silver Hope Property surrounds the former Equity Silver Mine;



the ATTY which is contiguous to the north side of the Kemess East deposit and adjacent to the Kemess Underground deposit of Centerra Gold Inc. and which was recently optioned to Serengeti Resources (Finlay NR 01-18 dated March 5, 2018), and



the PIL Property which is adjacent to Sable Resource's Baker Mine.

Finlay Minerals Ltd. trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information and details please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

