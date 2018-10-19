Asian Mineral Resources Announces Director Appointment

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2018 - Asian Mineral Resources Limited (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce the appointment, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), of Mr. Norm Yurik to the board of directors of the Company.
Mr. Yurik is a CPA and former tax partner at Deloitte LLP. He led the Merger and Acquisition Group of Deloitte in British Columbia, responsible for tax planning and structure and client services. Mr Yurik is a director of Russell Breweries Inc.
Mr. Chris Castle, the Chairman of the Asian Minerals commented, “The Company is pleased to announce Mr. Yurik’s appointment, subject to TSXV approval, to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Yurik’s background and experience will be of great benefit to the Company”.
About AMR
AMR formerly owned and operated the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine in Vietnam. Following a strategic review process, AMR announced on July 17, 2018 the completion of the sale of the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine and that it had entered into an option agreement with Island Time Exploration Limited for the exclusive right to acquire up to 75% interest in four mineral titles totalling 3,687 hectares situated east of Duncan in the Victoria Mining Division, whose primary target is volcanogenic, polymetallic massive sulphides. AMR will provide a further update on its progress with this investment opportunity and any other new opportunities in due course.
For further information:
Paula Kember Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (416) 360-3412
