New Energy Metals Completes Soil Sampling Program at Exxeter Gold Project

Vancouver, October 19, 2018 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that is has conducted a detailed soil sampling program at its Exxeter Gold Project in Val d'Or, Quebec. The soil sampling program focused on target areas where geophysical and geochemical anomalies were identified in earlier programs. In total, 366 deep soil samples were taken. The samples will be processed at ALS Global Laboratories, an accredited geochemical laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Qualified Person

Mr. Grant Ewing, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ewing and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Ewing is not independent of the Company.

About The Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal Copper Project located in northern Chile, several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district, and a lithium project in Chile's Atacama salar district. The Company also holds an option on the Exxeter gold project in Quebec.

On behalf of NEW ENERGY METALS CORP.

Grant Ewing, President & CEO

info@newenergymetals.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

