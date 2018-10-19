Damara Gold Corp. Announces Amendment to Business Combination Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

KELOWNA, Oct. 19, 2018 - Damara Gold Corp. (TSXV: DMR - "Damara" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") amending the terms of the business combination agreement dated September 5, 2018 (the "Business Combination Agreement") between Damara, 2651996 Ontario Inc. and New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found Gold").

Among other things, the Amending Agreement extends the outside date for the completion of certain matters contemplated in the Business Combination Agreement from December 31, 2018 to February 29, 2019. The Company currently anticipates that the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, as amended by the Amending Agreement, will occur in early February 2019.

Summary of the Proposed Transaction

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, Damara will acquire (the "Proposed Transaction") all of the outstanding shares of New Found Gold (the "NFG Shares") in exchange for common shares in the capital of Damara (the "Damara Shares") by way of three-cornered amalgamation.

Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Damara will consolidate its share capital on a 6 (old) to 1 (new) basis and change its name to "New Found Gold Corp." or such other name as may be agreed by the parties. Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, the New Found Gold shareholders (the "NFG Shareholders") will receive one (1) post-consolidation Damara Share for each NFG Share held. Prior to closing of the Proposed Transaction, New Found Gold intends to complete a private placement financing for minimum gross proceeds of $7,500,000 (the "Minimum Offering") and maximum gross proceeds of $13,500,000.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions that are standard for a transaction of this nature, including but not limited to (i) the completion of the Minimum Offering; (ii) the approval by the shareholders of Damara and the NFG Shareholders to complete the Proposed Transaction, (iii) receipt of all requisite regulatory, stock exchange, court or governmental authorizations and consents, including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"); and (iv) the completion of satisfactory due diligence by each of the parties. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed above or at all.

Trading Halt

At the Company's request, trading in the Damara's Shares was halted by the Exchange effective September 6, 2018. Trading is expected to remain halted until, at the earliest, the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

About Damara Gold Corp.

Damara Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a Board of Directors seasoned in the mineral exploration industry with extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored gold properties worldwide.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold Corp. is actively exploring district size gold exploration projects in Newfoundland and Ontario. From inception, the company's mandate has been to stake and acquire prospective projects with a focus on large scale, district size projects. With a significant footprint in Newfoundland and Ontario, New Found Gold is able to explore in mining friendly jurisdictions, with an emphasis on gold. New Found Gold looks for projects with historic work, drill date and/or a defined resource, as well as projects with low acquisition and holding costs.

