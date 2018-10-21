ISS Recommends Barrick and Randgold Shareholders Vote in Favor of Merger Resolutions

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders of Barrick and Randgold Resources Ltd. (“Randgold”) vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger of the two companies.
Following minor revisions to advance notice provisions for the nomination of directors contained in Barrick’s proposed articles, ISS is also recommending that Barrick shareholders vote FOR the continuance of Barrick to the Province of British Columbia. A revised Schedule K to the Barrick information circular reflecting these revisions is available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com/a-new-champion.
Shareholder Questions and Assistance If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.
