Classic Minerals Ltd: Appointment of Company Secretary - Mr Madhukar Bhalla

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) wishes to advise the appointment of Mr. Madhukar Bhalla as Company Secretary for Classic Minerals Ltd. with effect from 19th October 2018.Madhukar is a qualified Company Secretary and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia as well as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He brings to Classic Minerals Ltd. a wealth of experience in Corporate Governance and Administration.Mr Jeffrey Nurse has resigned as the Company Secretary but retains his role as the Chief Financial Officer of Classic Minerals Ltd. . The Board and Management thank Jeffrey for his contribution as Company Secretary.





About Classic Minerals Ltd:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Classic Minerals Ltd.





