West African Resources Discovers Parallel Lode at M1 South 2m at 138.4 g/t Au from 449m

21.10.2018  |  Accesswire

SUBIACO,AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2018 / Gold developer West African ResourcesLimited (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report further high-gradedrillingresults from its Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.

Highlights

- Parallel high-grade zone at M1 South intercepted 300m below surface, 180m eastof main zone:

  • TAN18-DD189-WD2: 2m at 138.4 g/t Au from 449m
  • TAN18-DD189: 5.5m at 15.5 g/t Au from 452.5m including 1.5m at 48.3 g/t Au
  • TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 8m at 6.0 g/t Au from 396m, including 1m at 30.0 g/t Au

- High-grade results from infill drilling at M1 South supportplanned underground mine life extension:

  • TAN18-DD189-WD1: 10m at 8.1 g/t Au from 646.5m, including 0.5m at 61.7 g/t Au
  • TAN18-DD189-WD1: 3m at 13.8 g/t Au from 682m, including 0.5m at 71.5 g/t Au
  • TAN18-DD189-WD2: 11m at 5.9 g/t Au from 639m, including 0.5m at 39.8 g/t Au
  • TAN18-DD196-WD1: 0.5m at 192 g/t Au from 690m
  • TAN18-DD196-WD2: 10.5m at 8.8 g/t Au from 648m, including 0.5m at 138 g/t Au
  • TAN18-DD214A-WD1: 21.5m at 15.3 g/t Au from 614m, including 0.5m at 115 g/t Au
  • TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au from 595.5m, including 1m at 219 g/t Au

- Infill drilling is nearing completion and has confirmed gradeand continuity beneath existing reserves

- Core-cutting and sampling of pre-collar holes is on-going, with 7,300m leftto complete the backlog

- Step down drilling with a 1,000m core hole to commence following infilldrilling

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"The discovery of a new parallel zone at M1 South returning 2m at 138.4 g/t Auis an exciting development for West African Resources.

"Infill drilling below reserves has confirmed continuity of high-grademineralisation and will be incorporated into resources, then reserves to addhigher grade into years 5 and 6 of the mine schedule.

"Optimisation studies to be completed by Q1 2019 will include resource andreserve updates, and planned higher process plant throughput rates resulting inincreased annual gold production."

Click here to view the ASX announcement

SOURCE: West African ResourcesLimited


West African Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.westafricanresources.com


