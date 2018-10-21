West African Resources Discovers Parallel Lode at M1 South 2m at 138.4 g/t Au from 449m

SUBIACO,AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2018 / Gold developer West African ResourcesLimited (ASX, TSXV: WAF) is pleased to report further high-gradedrillingresults from its Sanbrado Gold Project, Burkina Faso.

Highlights

- Parallel high-grade zone at M1 South intercepted 300m below surface, 180m eastof main zone:

TAN18-DD189-WD2: 2m at 138.4 g/t Au from 449m

TAN18-DD189: 5.5m at 15.5 g/t Au from 452.5m including 1.5m at 48.3 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 8m at 6.0 g/t Au from 396m, including 1m at 30.0 g/t Au

- High-grade results from infill drilling at M1 South supportplanned underground mine life extension:

TAN18-DD189-WD1: 10m at 8.1 g/t Au from 646.5m, including 0.5m at 61.7 g/t Au

TAN18-DD189-WD1: 3m at 13.8 g/t Au from 682m, including 0.5m at 71.5 g/t Au

TAN18-DD189-WD2: 11m at 5.9 g/t Au from 639m, including 0.5m at 39.8 g/t Au

TAN18-DD196-WD1: 0.5m at 192 g/t Au from 690m

TAN18-DD196-WD2: 10.5m at 8.8 g/t Au from 648m, including 0.5m at 138 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD1: 21.5m at 15.3 g/t Au from 614m, including 0.5m at 115 g/t Au

TAN18-DD214A-WD2: 14.5m at 19.9 g/t Au from 595.5m, including 1m at 219 g/t Au

- Infill drilling is nearing completion and has confirmed gradeand continuity beneath existing reserves

- Core-cutting and sampling of pre-collar holes is on-going, with 7,300m leftto complete the backlog

- Step down drilling with a 1,000m core hole to commence following infilldrilling

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"The discovery of a new parallel zone at M1 South returning 2m at 138.4 g/t Auis an exciting development for West African Resources.

"Infill drilling below reserves has confirmed continuity of high-grademineralisation and will be incorporated into resources, then reserves to addhigher grade into years 5 and 6 of the mine schedule.

"Optimisation studies to be completed by Q1 2019 will include resource andreserve updates, and planned higher process plant throughput rates resulting inincreased annual gold production."

SOURCE: West African ResourcesLimited