Grande Portage Announces Initial Drill Results 9.08 Metres Assaying 30.24 gpt/gold & 40.52 gpt/silver

Vancouver, October 22, 2018 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its first two of fifteen drill holes from the Company's recently completed drill program conducted at the Herbert Gold Project located in southeast Alaska.

Highlights:

Hole 18S-2 intersected high grade mineralization in the Deep Trench vein consisting of 9.08 metres (4.81m true width) of 30.24 grams per tonne gold and 40.52 grams per tonne silver in a quartz vein showing visible flakes of gold.

Hole 18S-1 intersected 2.81 metres (2.47m true width) of 15.76 grams per tonne gold and 8.7 grams per tonne silver.

The Company drilled its first two holes of the 2018 season on the Herbert property from the S Pad with the central Deep Trench Vein as the target. This vein is the southern-most of the three major veins which have been discovered and drill-tested to date. The holes were drilled with larger, PQ-sized core for the purpose of obtaining a bigger sample through the vein intercepts which yield more accurate assay results and also upon which metallurgical testing can be accomplished.

The Deep Trench vein intercept seen in 18S-1 (drilled at -45 degrees) was approximately 25 meters vertically above the intercept in 18S-2 which drilled at -65 degrees.

Ian Klassen, President of Grande Portage stated: "We are really pleased with the results from the first two holes, using PQ core, at the Deep Trench vein. This overall vein system continues to yield excellent recoveries. We look forward to the results from the next thirteen holes as we advance the Herbert Gold project".

The core was split with one half of 18S-1 being sent to ALS Labs, Vancouver, B.C. for a metallic screen analysis for gold forming consisted of six samples. Sample #339807 is a combined sample from all of the vein intersected in 18S-1 and half core of all of the vein intersected in 18S-2 which was sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals, Richmond B.C. for metallurgical testing. The grades for 18S-2 are based upon reconciliation of the calculated recovered grades. Both labs are independent of the Company. GPG routinely inserts blanks and certified standards as well as duplicate samples from quartered core into its sample stream. All check analyses report acceptable results.

The qualified person for this news release is Mr. Carl Hale, P.Geo. Mr. Hale is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold Property situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold Property, subject to a 5% NSR in favour of the underlying property owners. The Herbert Gold Property has an amended and restated NI 43-101 technical report dated July 12, 2018, effective May 28, 2018, completed with an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,107,000 tonnes containing 257,950 oz of gold at 7.25 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 423,200 tonnes containing 82,200 oz of gold at 6.04g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE