Project 81: Exploration Update Noble commences Airborne EM & MAG Survey Mahaffy, MacDiarmid & Calder Township Properties

Toronto, October 22, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that an Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) and Magnetic (MAG) survey has commenced on the recently staked Mahaffy Township Property (4800 hectares) and the MacDiarmid-Jameison Township Property (3681 hectares), and a portion of Calder Township that was never covered by modern EM & MAG Surveys. All 3 properties are located in Northern Ontario, Canada. (Figure 1). The Mahaffy Property ties onto Crawford and Aubin townships that are part of the Company's ~70,000 hectare Project 81. The claims staked were based on ongoing analysis and evaluation by Noble's geological and geophysical team whereby the areas staked have large magnetic bodies and coincidental EM conductors and are similar to the Kingsmill Township Nickel-Cobalt deposit and the Crawford Township Nickel body. Within the Mahaffy Twp Property the magnetic anomaly is approximately 8000m in strike length (Figure 2), within the Calder Twp. Property the magnetic and EM trend is approximately 4500m in strike length (Figure 3), and within the MacDiarmid-Jamieson Twp Property the magnetic anomaly is approximately 3000m in strike length (Figure 4) based on historical Airborne Magnetic Surveys.

The survey will be flown perpendicular to recognized orientation of the magnetic trends at 100m line spacing, totalling approximately 1095 line-kilometers, with the objective of the new Airborne EM & MAG Surveys to delineate in detail the size of the magnetic body and to design drill targets to test these bodies for Nickel, Cobalt and precious metals without the need for ground geophysical follow-up.

Noble's Project 81 is located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage of the western Abitibi Subprovince in Northern, Ontario, and is one of the largest contiguous, underexplored land packages in Ontario. The assemblage is one of the most ultramafic-rich volcanic successions of any age in the world and is hosts to the Kidd Creek VMS deposit, an important example of bimodal-mafic (ultramafic) volcanic-associated massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

The EM system to be used is the AirTEM-150, a compact and state of the art concentric helicopter time domain EM system that can penetrate to depths of 400 m with high resolution. Measurements of the three axes of the EM secondary field are measured in a full waveform mode and the resulting profiles are used to determine the size, orientation, conductance and depth of the anomalous source.

Vance White President &CEO said "we are pleased to get this airborne program underway on these newly staked claims which we feel may have the potential to host Nickel-Cobalt mineralization similar to our Kingsmill deposit".

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Survey Area & the proximity to Project 81



Click Image To View Full Size Figure 2 - Mahaffy Twp flight lines

Click Image To View Full Size Figure 4 - MacDiarmid Twp flight lines

Click Image To View Full Size Figure 3 - Calder Twp flight lines

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~79,000 hectares covering 12 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 52nd year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2018-19 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

About BECI:

BECI was formed in 2001 to develop innovative airborne technology for mineral exploration to allow for direct drilling of targets without the need for ground geophysical follow-up. The Company was involved in the development of the AeroTEM system, offered by Aeroquest International Limited, from 2001 to 2006. In 2010 BECI began the development of AirTEM, a cost competitive, mid-power HTEM system and has since provided systems in Canada, Mexico and China. In 2016 BECI developed a triaxial magnetometer based on the Scintrex CS-3 optical magnetometer which can accept incoming spectrometer data.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

